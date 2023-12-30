TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Mete Gazoz named 'best men's recurve archer' of 2023
Gazoz, the first Turkish archer to claim the world champion title, secured the "world's best" award for the third time.
Türkiye's Mete Gazoz named 'best men's recurve archer' of 2023
Gazoz won gold in the men's individual at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold in the men's individual recurve at the 2023 World Archery Championships. / Photo: AA Archive
December 30, 2023

The Turkish Archery Federation has announced that Mete Gazoz was named as the best men's recurve archer for 2023 in a World Archery Federation's annual poll.

Gazoz, 24, won his third award after 2018 and 2021.

On Friday, the Federation congratulated the Olympic and World Champion, expressing gratitude for bringing pride to his country.

Mete Gazoz, born in Istanbul in 1999, commenced his archery journey at a young age at the Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club. At just 16, he debuted representing Türkiye at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Over subsequent years, Gazoz achieved notable victories, showcasing his talent in prestigious competitions like the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Mediterranean Games in Tarragona, Spain, where he clinched the gold medal.

In 2020, he won the gold medal in the men's archery final at the Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery.

In the men's individual recurve event at the 2023 World Archery Championships, he secured a victory over Canadian archer Eric Peters with a score of 6-4 in the final, earning the gold medal.

RelatedBullseye: How Turkey's Mete Gazoz became the Olympic champion in archery
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us