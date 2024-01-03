CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Record-breaking heat sweeps across China in 2023
The national average temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1961 and 0.8 degrees Celsius higher than a normal reading of 9.9 Celsius, broke the record of 10.5 Celsius.
Record-breaking heat sweeps across China in 2023
A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 3, 2024

The heat in China was relenting in 2023 with temperature records broken from Beijing to Shanghai, echoing the global heatwave phenomena that also engulfed most of the world and raised more concerns about global climate change.

China's searing heat led to 127 national weather stations breaking records for daily high temperatures in 2023, state media reported on Tuesday.

Beijing smashed a 23-year-old record in July with 27 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

The national average temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius (51.3 Fahrenheit), the highest since 1961 and 0.8 degrees Celsius higher than a normal reading of 9.9 Celsius (49.8F), broke the record of 10.5 Celsius (50.9F) set in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Most of the country was 0.5-1 degrees Celsius warmer. The average temperature in 13 provinces, cities or regions including Beijing, Shandong, Liaoning, Xinjiang and Henan were all at the highest since 1961, CCTV said.

China experienced a stretch of record-breaking heat and extreme weather, with readings at one weather station in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang on July 16 hitting an all-time high of 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 Fahrenheit).

Global concern

The heat also baked Europe, India, North Africa, many parts of the southern United States and swathes of Southeast Asia. The hottest day ever recorded globally was July 3, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92 Celsius (62.46F).

China's weather extreme was not limited to heat as torrential rains drenched many parts of the country in the summer, especially after several typhoons hit the mainland.

A total of 55 national weather stations across the country recorded daily precipitation exceeding the historical extreme value, according to CCTV.

China is likely to face even hotter temperatures and more frequent and powerful weather extremes in 2024, the chief expert at the country's National Climate Center has warned.

RelatedRecord-breaking heat bakes vast parts of US, Europe and Asia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us