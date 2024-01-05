The year 2023 has proven to be a pivotal chapter in Türkiye’s quest for prominence in space, etching its mark with resounding achievements and thrilling missions to come.

While reaching for the skies once again with the successful launch of its first domestically produced observation satellite IMECE, the nation will embark on its biggest space mission in the coming days.

Ankara’s ambitious National Space Program, led by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Ministry of Industry and Technology, is set to make history with the imminent launch of Türkiye’s first astronaut, F-16 fighter pilot Colonel Alper Gezeravci of the Turkish Air Force, to the International Space Station.

Speaking to TRT World in an exclusive interview, Gezeravci emphasised that his mission at the ISS is an initial step and not the destination, saying: “It’s the beginning of a journey for our great country.”

Scheduled to blast off on 17 January at 2211 GMT, Gezeravci will be travelling as part of the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the ISS, Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), alongside Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts.

The crew will lift off from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39 in Florida under the auspices of SpaceX, journeying on the company’s Dragon capsule carried by its Falcon 9 rocket. They are expected to dock on the ISS on 19 January at 1015 GMT.

Gezeravci is set to stay on the station for 14 days and will carry out 13 scientific experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and research institutions, underscoring Türkiye's commitment to leveraging its space program for scientific research and technological advancement.

The 44-year-old pilot’s mission is not without its challenges. He and 31-year-old engineer Tuva Cihangir Atasever, Türkiye’s second astronaut, have undertaken extensive training and meticulous preparations since May 2023. Atasever himself will launch into space for a shorter mission.

Gezeravci is currently in a two-week mandatory quarantine as the launch nears. Proudly carrying Türkiye’s crescent moon and star into the skies on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, his journey marks the culmination of years of unwavering effort and dedication.

“It’s definitely a historic occasion for the country’s centennial anniversary,” he says.

Resounding achievements

Gezeravci emphasised that Türkiye had achieved significant success in space technologies even before his mission, as the country “has already been able to construct its own satellites.”

One of the crown jewels of Türkiye’s space achievements took place on April 15, when the country successfully launched its first domestically developed observation satellite IMECE.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology including a high-resolution electro-optical camera developed by the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK), the satellite can obtain images from anywhere in the world, serving various sectors such as defence, environmental monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, and forestry.

Developed entirely with national resources, Türkiye spearheaded the entire process from the satellite’s design to its production, assembly, integration, and comprehensive testing.

The project, made possible through the experience of previous satellites BILSAT, RASAT, and GOKTURK-2, sets the stage for future satellite developments and Türkiye’s independence in space technologies.

During its launch, Türkiye’s AKUP, KILICSAT, and CONNECTA T2.1 CubeSats accompanied IMECE.

Türkiye achieved another cosmic milestone in May 2023 by successfully firing the world's first Hybrid Propulsion System into space. While venturing into uncharted territories, this groundbreaking feat set the stage for the country’s Lunar Research Program (AYAP).

The future holds great promise. In November, Türkiye announced that it is set to complete all processes for its first lunar spacecraft AYAP-1, which is planned to launch into the Moon’s orbit with the domestically developed hybrid rocket engine.

In addition, the Hybrid Propulsion System is planned to gather high-resolution images and data regarding the origin of water on the moon, mini-magnetosphere formations, surface components, surface temperature and reflection maps, etc.

As Türkiye paves its way to the Moon, the country's first commercial satellite venture Hello Space began sending test satellites (PocketQubes) into space on June 13, now orbiting and transferring data from space.

Moreover, on June 19, TUA and TUBITAK took the first step towards establishing a Regional Positioning and Timing System (RPTS), one of the 10 strategic goals of the country’s National Space Program, as work commenced on the "Rb Atomic Frequency Standard Development Project" (RAFS), a pivotal subsystem of the RPTS.

The project was initiated to develop a navigation system independent of Global Positioning Systems. It’s also part of Türkiye's move towards the indigenisation of critical sub-components with an understanding of producing national and domestic alternatives in the space industry.

Missions to come

With the country’s inaugural domestic observation satellite placed in orbit, Türkiye is now gearing up for another significant milestone with its first domestic communications satellite, Turksat 6A, scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2024.

The technological leap will mark a cornerstone in Türkiye’s odyssey towards autonomy in space technologies. Weighing approximately 4.5 tons and capable of operating from a geostationary orbit at 36,000 km, Turksat 6A will position Türkiye among the select few nations capable of domestically producing high-quality communication satellites.

With the launch of IMECE and the planned launch of Turksat 6A, the number of Türkiye's active satellites in space is set to reach a total of 10.

In addition to becoming a noteworthy international player in the field of space systems capable of providing comprehensive services encompassing assembly, integration and testing, the nation’s Space Weather Application Center (UHUM) is planned to become operational in 2025, adding another dimension to its space science and exploration endeavours.

The centre will be dedicated to monitoring the effects of space weather changes, tracking near-Earth objects, and simulating space environments.

Awareness, education, diplomacy

Türkiye has also been intensifying its efforts to enhance awareness and education in the field of space to facilitate the country’s indigenous workforce in space technologies.

This resolute commitment to nurturing the next generation of space enthusiasts materialised in the Space Travellers Programme, a collaborative effort led by the Ministry of Education, TUA and Space Camp Türkiye.

Within the scope of the educational programme, 100 exceptionally talented children aged nine to 15 and 20 teachers immersed themselves in the realm of space technologies between January and February 2023, experiencing virtual space flight with the Discovery Space Shuttle and taking a VR-integrated walk on the Moon.

Meanwhile, as a testament to Türkiye's advancements in space education, Turkish students attended the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for the first time in 2023.

Their stellar performance resulted in a triumphant return, adorned with medals, showcasing Türkiye's prowess in nurturing a new generation of space enthusiasts and scholars.

Interest in the country’s premier technology and aerospace event Teknofest has also seen steady growth since it was inaugurated in 2018.

This year’s Istanbul edition of the major event broke a world record with 2.5 million visitors, demonstrating the profound enthusiasm of Turkish people for aviation and space technologies while fostering the development of the domestic space industry.

2023 was also a big year for Türkiye’s space diplomacy efforts.

TUA was one of the Space Agency Partners for NASA’s annual International Space Apps Challenge, designed to bring together local communities interested in space and science to facilitate collaborative problem-solving and produce open-source solutions to challenges encountered on Earth and in space.

The country also inaugurated the Turkic Space Explorers Academy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Hosted by TUA in Bursa’s Gokmen Space and Aviation Training Center (GUHEM) from August 27 to September 2, more than 80 students from the member and observer states of the OTS participated.

The students received training in different subjects such as observational astronomy, rocket and space science, astrophysics, and the solar system within the scope of the program, which aims to raise awareness in the field of space among young people from the Turkic world and to train future leaders in space studies.

On September 25 to 29, GUHEM also hosted the XXXIV Planetary Congress Association of Space Explorers, attended by over 70 astronauts and cosmonauts from 19 countries.

In a further testament to Türkiye’s growing influence and recognition in the global space community, the country is set to host the International Space Technology Conference (STC) in Ankara in April this year.

The conference is the annual meeting place for Central Eurasia's space industry, and brings together commercial organisations from around the world with regional institutions and organisations, facilitating discussions on the development of the space industry and establishing long-term partnerships.

The International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world's largest space conference, is also set to take place in Türkiye’s southern resort city Antalya in 2026.

With more than 10,000 participants from over 70 countries, the event will be the largest international scientific organisation ever held in Türkiye, cementing the country’s place as a key player in the global space community.

The roots of Türkiye’s cosmic aspirations trace back to 1959 when the Bandirma Missile Club launched the nation's first rocket. From those modest beginnings, Türkiye’s space program has evolved into a force to be reckoned with.

The accomplishments of 2023 are not mere milestones; they are the foundations upon which the nation builds its legacy in space. With each satellite launched, each experiment conducted, and each astronaut sent into orbit, Türkiye proclaims its arrival as a formidable force in the celestial arena.

In the dawning era of space exploration, Türkiye’s star is ascending.