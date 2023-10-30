TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first domestic communications satellite set to launch next year
Hasan Mandal, head of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK), says that the Century of Türkiye and a fully independent country require independence in all fields.
Türkiye's first domestic communications satellite, Turksat 6A, set to launch next year. / Photo: AA Archive
October 30, 2023

Türkiye's first domestic communications satellite, Turksat 6A, set to launch next year, will position the country as one of the few with such capabilities, has said the head of a top Turkish scientific institution.

Speaking during a science festival in the coastal city of Antalya, Hasan Mandal, an engineering professor and head of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK) based in the capital Ankara, stressed the growing importance of communication satellites in the context of smart technologies and the fifth industrial revolution.

Mandal elaborated on the critical role of space in controlling defence systems, making a compelling case for self-reliance in space technology to ensure national security and sovereignty.

"A national technology initiative means full independence. To achieve full independence, you need to be independent in space as well. The control center for all of our defence systems is located in space,” he said.

“If you don’t have control over space or your own satellites, you will need to communicate with someone else's satellite for all the technologies you have developed. If that country doesn’t allow you to use its satellite, you are essentially absent.”

He said that for Türkiye to fully realise its potential and ambitions, it must strive for independence in all areas, from defence and food production to energy and transportation, in addition to conquering the realm of outer space.

"The Century of Türkiye and a fully independent Türkiye require independence in all fields," he said, referring to the second century of the Republic of Türkiye, which on Sunday celebrated its 100th anniversary.

RelatedTürkiye's satellite industry grows with low-Earth orbit endeavours
SOURCE:AA
