TalkTV, a British television channel owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is facing a strong social media backlash after one of its hosts insulted and degraded a top Palestinian leader on her show.

TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer continuously shouted down and twisted the words of Palestinian parliamentarian Dr Mustafa Barghouti in a recent interview.

One Twitter user, Amna Mir, slammed both TalkTV and the host.

"This racist, anti-Muslim, Islamophobic person, Julia Hartley-Brewer lia and this channel, TalkTV, are an absolute disgrace. Julia and the whole team (s)hould be fired immediately," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Others like Fatima Barkatula, a Scholar of Islamic Law studying English Law, called for pressure on Ofcom amid what she called Hartley-Brewer's racist and Islamophobic behaviour."

Calls are growing for the UK's commutations regulator, Ofcom, to take action against the TV channel.

The TalkTV interview followed the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in a drone strike in Lebanon.

Ramy Abdu, Assistant Professor of Law & Finance and Chairman of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, hit out at the media's treatment of Palestinians.

"@JuliaHB1 exemplifies the racism, violence, and condescension Palestinians endure in Western media. Her vicious discourse dehumanizes and targets Palestinian voices. @Talktv, uphold journalistic decency, and fire this woman misleading the public," wrote Abdu.

Reem Kelani, a Manchester-born Kuwait-raised Palestinian musician, translator and broadcaster, asked viewers to complain to Ofcom, describing Hartley-Brewer's behaviour as "appalling."

Others like Stewart Mills, who describes himself on X as passionate about reconciliation & peace-building, hit out at"appalling racism by Julia Hartley-Brewer."

He also called out the interview for its "complete disrespect for a beautiful & decent man who has devoted his life to community & public health". He insisted that an "apology (is) required."

‘We don’t have time’

During the interview, Hartley-Brewer said, 'We haven't got time to do the entire history of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is not a popular figure in Israel!'

When Barghouti tried to respond, Hartley-Brewer shouted at him. "Mustafa, is it possible to..."

"Please don't say that again; we don't have time for that. You've made that point five times already," she said.

Hartley-Brewer angrily shouted after Barghouti remarked: "I don't know what you have time for."

"For the love of God let me finish a sentence man!" she shouted loudly at him, before continuing. "For the love of God, let me finish a sentence man!,' she yelled. At no point did Barghouti try to cut her off.

'You are misleading the public,' Barghouti calmly responded.

Hartley-Brewer went on to say that there was little time left and insisted he had 10 seconds to finish his sentence.

Barghouti responded calmly, "To end occupation and allow peace to prevail for both people."

Appearing unhappy with the response, Hartley-Brewer ended her sentence sarcastically with the word "brilliant."

The host finished the segment with, "Sorry to have been a woman speaking to you, but there you are."

Various people from around the world came out in support of Barghouti.

They praised his restraint against what they saw as a case of bullying of a prominent Palestinian voice against Israeli occupation and the brutal war being waged on Gaza.

Later, Barghouti took to social media to offer his thoughts and criticised what he called "the arrogance of a racist and unprofessional journalist."

‘Colonial Attitude’

Lolwah Alkhater, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, also criticised the Western coverage and treatment of Barghouti on X.

"So, you support the war crimes in #Gaza yet you still have the guts to claim moral superiority and you wanna play the "feminism card" as well, just WOW!," she wrote.

"Typical paradoxical colonial attitude, following the steps of Lord Cromer who was committing all types of atrocities yet claiming moral superiority, promoting "women emancipation" in our region while fighting women's political rights back home in the UK," Alkhater added.

She went on to add that "as an Arab woman in a leadership position I am proud to know a man of principles like Mustafa Barghouti @MustafaBarghou1, I echo what he said and I would add: go and EDUCATE YOURSELF about other cultures."

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Lebanese-American essayist and statistician, who quickly pointed to the host's ignorance.

"Julia Hartley-Brewer @JuliaHB1 shoddily accused Mustafa Barghouti, MD, @MustafaBarghou1 of misogyny simply because she didn't like his answer AND he is Muslim. The idiot didn't do her homework: Barghouti is married to a Palestinian feminist activist," he wrote on X, adding, "She MUST resign."

Chris Williamson, a former Derby MP and Council Leader in the UK, also condemned the treatment of the Palestinian leader.

"Another cheap shot by a tawdry hack from the Murdoch stable," he wrote.

Dr Abdallah Marouf, Professor of Jerusalem Studies and former media and public relations officer at the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, questioned the host's professionalism.

"While Julia is pretending to be a "strong" performer.. she simply exposes her ugly hatred and racism towards Arab and Muslim culture," he wrote on X before going on to add, "Shame on TalkTV for showing this trash."

Reem Al-Harmi, a writer, hit out at the host's action.

"This arrogant language is condescending, patronizing, and next-level gaslighting," Al-Harmi wrote on X. "Have you ever seen any TV presenter challenging an Israeli official, let alone yelling at him/her?