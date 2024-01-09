WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador declares state of emergency amid disappearance of top fugitive
Ecuador grapples with a security crisis as President Noboa swiftly declares a 60-day state of emergency in response to a high-profile prisoner's escape.
Ecuador declares state of emergency amid disappearance of top fugitive
Police leave the El Inca prison after a security operation due to riots, following the disappearance of Jose Adolfo Macias, alias 'Fito', leader of the Los Choneros criminal group, in Quito, Ecuador. / Photo: Reuters
January 9, 2024

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency for 60 days a day after the country's most-wanted prisoner disappeared from the jail where he was being held.

The state of emergency and surrounding events are among the first big security tests for Noboa, a young businessman who took office in November promising to crack down on soaring levels of violence in the South American country.

"I have just signed a state of emergency decree so that the Armed Forces have all the political and legal support for their actions," said Noboa.

"The time is over when drug trafficking convicts, hitmen and organized crime dictate to the government what to do."

Ecuador's prison agency said there were "incidents" on Monday at six of the country's overcrowded prisons, where clashes between rival gangs are frequent and have left more than 400 prisoners dead since 2021.

On Sunday, Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, disappeared from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

The state of emergency deploys the military onto the streets and into prisons, while setting a national nighttime curfew.

Previous governments have resorted in recent years to states of emergency in efforts to boost security but without major results.

RelatedSoldiers raid Ecuadorian prison to quell riot as death toll climbs
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us