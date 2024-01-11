TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest organised crime suspects wanted by Interpol
Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says that red otices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.
Turkish police arrest organised crime suspects wanted by Interpol
The charges range from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking. /Photo: AA Archive
January 11, 2024

Turkish authorities in Istanbul held 10 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges related to organised crime, the country's interior minister has announced.

"Ten people wanted by six countries with Interpol red notices were arrested in Istanbul in the 'CAGE-30' Operation," Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Thursday.

Vowing to continue fighting international organised crime and drug traffickers, Yerlikaya said red notices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.

Migrant smuggling police led the operation, he added, with the charges ranging from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

RelatedDozens of individuals wanted by Interpol arrested in Türkiye
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us