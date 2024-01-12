Türkiye has destroyed 29 sites of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq and Syria, Turkish Defence Ministry said, hours after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.

"Air operations were carried out against terror targets in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions in Iraq and northern Syria, in line with the rights to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.

The strikes came as the country's communications director announced a crucial security meeting in Istanbul that will be headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"By the decision of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a security meeting will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 14:30 [1130GMT] at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said top ministers and security officials including foreign, interior, defence ministers, chief of general staff, and national intelligence service will attend the meeting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin will attend the meeting, said Altun.

Earlier, Altun conveyed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, saying, "We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending our nation."

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.