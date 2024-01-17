TÜRKİYE
Turkish Parliament extends naval forces’ mission in Gulf of Aden for a year
The Turkish Armed Forces deploys its naval elements in the Gulf of Aden, Somali territorial waters, and the Arabian Sea for another year to ensure the security of Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-related commercial ships navigating the region.
The decree stressed Türkiye’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in combatting maritime piracy and armed robbery. /Photo: AA / Others
January 17, 2024

The Turkish Parliament has extended the mandate of Turkish naval forces in the Gulf of Aden, Somali territorial waters, the Arabian Sea, and adjacent regions for another year.

A presidential decree passed by the country’s parliament on Wednesday underscored how UN Security Council resolutions were taken against piracy and armed robbery in the areas from 2008 to 2021.

“By deploying naval elements of the Turkish Armed Forces, effective measures have been taken to ensure the security of Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-related commercial ships navigating in the region,” the decree stated.

"Active participation has been undertaken in joint operations against maritime piracy, armed robbery, and terrorism at sea, conducted by the international community," it added.

The decree also stressed Türkiye’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in combatting maritime piracy and armed robbery.

It stated that Türkiye has consistently supported efforts for this and has actively participated in initiatives within the UN, NATO, the EU, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
