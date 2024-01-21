WORLD
North Korea strengthens ties with Russia against US, hints at Putin visit
North Korea has been actively strengthening its ties with Russia, highlighted by leader Kim Jong Un’s September visit to Russia for a summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. / Photo: AP Archive
January 21, 2024

North Korea has agreed to further strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia, as the two countries work to build a united front in the face of their separate, intensifying tensions with the United States.

The North’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin also reaffirmed his willingness to visit Pyongyang during meetings with Foreign Minister Choe Son in Moscow last week, and said that could come at an “early date.”

State media said Choe and the Russian officials in their meetings expressed a “strong will to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in defending the core interests of the two countries and establishing a new multi-polarised international order.”

Russia expressed “deep thanks” to North Korea for its “full support” over its war on Ukraine, the North Korean ministry said.

Officials on both sides also expressed “serious concern” over the United States’ expanding military cooperation with its Asian allies that they blamed for worsening tensions in the region and threatening North Korea’s sovereignty and security interests.

Kim is trying to break out of diplomatic isolation and strengthen his footing as he navigates a deepening nuclear standoff with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

Raising international concerns

In a separate statement on Sunday, the North’s Foreign Ministry condemned the UN Security Council for calling an emergency meeting over the country’s latest ballistic test, which state media described as a new intermediate-range solid-fuel missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.

The ministry said the test-firing on January 14 was among the country’s regular activities to improve its defence capabilities and that it didn’t pose a threat to its neighbours.

South Korea on Thursday urged the Security Council “to break the silence” over North Korea’s escalating missile tests and threats.

Russia and China, both permanent members of the council, have blocked US-led efforts to increase sanctions on North Korea over its recent weapons tests, underscoring a divide deepened over Russia’s waronUkraine.

The alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow has raised international concerns about alleged arms cooperation, in which the North provides Russia with munitions to help prolong its fighting in Ukraine, possibly in exchange for badly needed economic aid and military assistance to help upgrade Kim’s forces.

Both Pyongyang and Russia have denied accusations by Washington and Seoul about North Korean arms transfers to Russia.

SOURCE:AP
