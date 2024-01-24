WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea launches cruise missiles amidst South Korean drills
The latest firing of missiles by Pyongyang comes as the South Korean Navy's special warfare unit was taking part in training near the border with North Korea.
North Korea launches cruise missiles amidst South Korean drills
Pyongyang said it tested a solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate-range earlier this month. / Photo: AFP
January 24, 2024

North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles towards the sea off its west coast, South Korea has said, in the latest sign of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The missiles were fired at around 7 AM (2200 GMT on Tuesday) and the launches were being analysed by South Korean and US intelligence, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further activities by the North were being monitored, the JCS said.

The latest firing of missiles by Pyongyang comes as the South Korean Navy's special warfare unit was taking part in training along the east coast in Gangwon Province bordering the North for 10 days.

The training was aimed at strengthening operational readiness following North Korea's recent artillery firing near a disputed maritime border and weapons tests, the JCS said.

Pyongyang said it tested a solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate-range earlier this month in a move that was condemned by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

RelatedNorth Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'

"Primary foe"

The isolated North has also demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called the rival a "primary foe" and said unification was no longer possible.

Satellite imagery of Pyongyang on Tuesday showed that the monument, an arch symbolizing hopes for Korean reunification which was completed after a landmark inter-Korea summit in 2000, was no longer there, according to a report by NK News, an online outlet that monitors North Korea.

Reuters could not independently confirm that the monument, known informally as the Arch of Reunification, had been demolished.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us