WORLD
4 MIN READ
Oklahoma to send troops as 25 US states join Texas border control fight
Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma's National Guard will help Texas state after Trump called for Republican-led states to band together to combat "illegal immigration" problem.
Oklahoma to send troops as 25 US states join Texas border control fight
US National Guard soldiers stand on shipping containers which are used as border fences on the bank of the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 27, 2024

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced that he is sending his state's National Guard to help Texas with border control problems along the US-Mexico border.

"This is just common sense. In Texas, there’s 28 ports of entry, and it’s already a federal law that it’s illegal to enter anywhere but those points of entry," Stitt said in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

The move comes after former president Donald Trump on Thursday called for Republican-led states to band together to combat the illegal immigration problem along the southern border, an issue Republicans have said that President Joe Biden is failing to handle properly.

"We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border," Trump said, citing the "invasion" of migrants coming into the US.

After Trump's plea for assistance, Republican governors from 25 states [half of the 50 states] pledged their support to Texas.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilising every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border," the Republican Governors Association said in a statement.

"We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally."

With Trump and his Republican governor counterparts basically drawing the line in the sand in a faceoff with the Biden administration, many critics have suggested this could be a civil war in the making.

Stitt alluded to that suggestion making reference that there is a "powder keg worth of tension" regarding the border issues in Texas.

“And so the fact that the federal government, Biden, is cutting the razor wire, it just makes no sense at all," said the Oklahoma governor. "So, yes, we have the right to defend our country against invasion. And what else would you call it if you’ve got 6 million people coming through illegally?"

Stitt had previously sent the Oklahoma National Guard to help with the illegal immigration problems in Texas. Virginia's National Guard was also sent to Texas last year to help with the border crisis.

Game of mouse and cat

Trump's call for Republican-led states to pledge allegiance to Texas came amid calls from that state's Democratic leaders asking the Biden administration to federalise the Texas National Guard in order to prevent them from installing more barbed wire fencing, according to multiple media outlets.

The Supreme Court ruled that the federal government's constitutional power superseded the state's power to remove barbed wire along the southern border.

This game of cat and mouse continued to fester after the Department of Justice sued Texas for its tactics to keep immigrants from illegally entering the US, including using floating river barriers and putting up barbed wire barricades.

Despite the US Border Patrol being instructed to take down the barbed wire, the Texas National Guard continued to install more.

“The authors of the US Constitution made clear that in times like this, states have a right of self-defence," said the Republican Governors Association.

"Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us