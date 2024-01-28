Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing one, officials have confirmed.

Condemning the “heinous attack,” Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters that the victim of Sunday’s attack was 52 years old and that no one was injured.

During Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighbourhood, two armed assailants opened fire on attendees at around 11:40 AM local Istanbul time, killing one person, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

“A large-scale investigation” is under way to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya stated on X, adding: “We strongly condemn this heinous attack.”

Following a swift operation carried out by Turkish police, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X at 22:49 PM local Istanbul time that two suspects believed to be responsible for the killing of Tuncer Cihan during Sunday Mass at Sariyer's Santa Maria Church have been apprehended.

A large-scale investigation

After visiting the church later in the day, Yerlikaya told reporters that police were working hard to investigate the incident.

Explaining that there are many places of worship in Istanbul, and that worship is carried out freely in each of them in a peaceful and safe environment, Yerlikaya said all of Türkiye’s faith communities appreciate this secure environment.

"Those who try to disrupt the unity and solidarity of our nation will never succeed. I want to especially underline this,” he said

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.

After the armed attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Sariyer District Governor, Omer Kalayli, Santa Maria Italian Church Priest, Anton Bulai, and Consul General of Poland in Istanbul, Witold Lesniak.

Turkish President also conveyed his condolences and well-wishes to the community of the church in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident.

He assured the Sarıyer district governor, the church priest, and the Polish consul general that all necessary steps were being taken to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the attack swiftly.

On X, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Erdogan spoke on the phone with Father Anton Bulai, who serves at the church, as well as with Sariyer District Governor Omer Kalayli and Witold Lesniak, Poland’s consul general in Istanbul.

"Our esteemed President, who conveyed condolences and get-well wishes to the entire congregation, said that necessary steps are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible,” Altun said.

Altun also shared a video of the calls, with Erdogan conveying his sympathies to Father Bulai, saying: "Our law enforcement is currently mobilised with all its capabilities. I believe that the perpetrator will be apprehended shortly."

Other responses from the officials

Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Omer Celik also said in a brief statement on X that “Those who threaten the peace and safety of our citizens will never achieve their goals.”

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc made a statement following the attack, announcing that an investigation has been launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office, and a deputy chief prosecutor and two public prosecutors have been assigned to illuminate the incident.

Tunc said, "Efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the attack are ongoing. The investigation is being conducted comprehensively and with precision."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus called the assault "despicable" and also offered condolences to the victim's family.

Ali Erbas, the head of Türkiye’s Religious Affairs Directorate, denounced the "heinous attack" and extended condolences to the victim's family.

Erbas visited the church and told reporters: "I would like to stress that differences are our richness. Places of worship, especially during worship, have complete inviolability. According to our belief, mosques, churches, and synagogues are inviolable, regardless of which faith they are a place of worship for.”

He added: “As a state and a nation, we will always preserve our unity and solidarity. The coexistence of people of different beliefs is a very important richness for us."