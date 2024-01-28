WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drone attack on US troops in northeast Jordan kills 3, injures many: Biden
The deaths mark the first fatalities of US troops in the region since Israel's war began in Gaza.
Drone attack on US troops in northeast Jordan kills 3, injures many: Biden
Biden's statement did not mention how many troops were injured but CNN said at least two dozen service members were wounded in the attack. / Photo: Reuters / Others
January 28, 2024

Three US service members have been killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden said, blaming Iran-backed groups for the attack.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

The deaths marked the first fatalities of US troops in the region since Israel's war began in Gaza. Biden said the attack occurred on Saturday night.

"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in his statement released by the White House.

RelatedUS's failure to rein in Israel's bombing of Gaza places Middle East at risk

Biden's statement did not mention how many troops were injured but CNN said at least two dozen service members were wounded in the attack.

A US official told Reuters that some 34 personnel were being monitored for possible traumatic brain injuries.

The Pentagon has still not released details on the types of injuries sustained, but traumatic brain injury is a common occurrence after a large blast.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Jordan's government said on Sunday that the attack on American servicemen was not on Jordanian soil but in Syria.

Muhannad al Mubaidin told Jordanian public broadcaster al Mamlaka television that the attack had targeted the US Al Tanf base in Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us