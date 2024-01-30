WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers posing as doctors, nurses kill 3 in Jenin hospital raid
About 10 personnel of Israel's special forces dressed as doctors and nurses raided Ibn Sina Hospital in the occupied West Bank's Jenin city and killed three young people using gun silencers.
Israeli soldiers posing as doctors, nurses kill 3 in Jenin hospital raid
In a viral video posted on the social media platform X, Israeli soldiers are seen brandishing guns and terrorizing staff and patients inside the hospital. / Photo: AA
January 30, 2024

Israeli soldiers disguised themselves as doctors, nurses and civilians raided a hospital in Jenin City, north of the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinians, including two brothers, with gun silencers.

Ten personnel of Israeli special forces dressed as doctors and nurses, as well as ordinary civilians brandishing automatic guns, raided the Ibn Sina Hospital and used silencers to kill three young people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the hospital.

The three slain Palestinians are identified as Mohammad and Basil Al Ghazzawi, and Mohammad Jalamna, with 25-year-old Basil receiving medical treatment in the hospital when Israeli soldiers attacked, the news agency said.

In a viral video posted on the social media platform X, Israeli soldiers are seen brandishing guns and terrorising staff and patients inside the hospital. One of the soldiers, dressed entirely in black, can be seen forcing a Palestinian to drop to his knees with his hands raised.

Panic was visible among those inside the hospital when Israeli soldiers entered with guns in their hands and appeared to be screaming at the patients.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila urged the UN and international rights groups to put an end to Israel's daily crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as to protect Palestinian health institutions from attacks.

The Palestinian groups in Jenin have called for a general strike to protest the killing of Palestinians.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel's war on Gaza started on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 380 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, with over 4,000 others injured.

RelatedIgnore the media spin - Israel lost at the International Court of Justice
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us