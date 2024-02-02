WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strike brings Germany's transport services to a standstill
Walk out by transport workers brings the vast majority of buses, trams, and underground services to a halt in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
Strike brings Germany's transport services to a standstill
Due to the one-day strike, many commuters turned to alternative methods to get to work, by taking their cars, riding bikes, or e-scooters. / Photo: AA
February 2, 2024

German workers have staged a warning strike bringing public transport to a standstill in more than 80 cities across the country.

On Friday, bus, tram, and underground services were severely disrupted in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, and Hamburg, causing traffic jams during the morning rush hour.

Due to the one-day strike, many commuters turned to alternative methods to get to work, by taking their cars, riding bikes, or e-scooters.

According to the Verdi trade union, which called for the strike, approximately 90,000 public transport workers are participating in the strike across 15 federal states, with the sole exception of Bavaria.

The union and the transport companies could not reach an agreement on wages and working conditions during their first round of negotiations last week.

In the states of Brandenburg, Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia, the union is negotiating with the transport companies for higher wages, demanding a pay rise to offset a cost of living crisis.

While in other states, negotiations are mainly on improvements in working conditions, holiday pay, and longer vacation periods for the employees.

RelatedGerman train drivers' union calls six-day strike over pay and working hours
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us