In the heart of Kahramanmaras, a region known for its historical significance and scenic landscapes, two powerful earthquakes struck on February 6, 2023, leaving devastation in their wake. With magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, respectively, these seismic events were quickly dubbed the “disaster of the century,” shaking the very foundations of the affected communities.

The aftermath of the earthquakes painted a grim picture of destruction, prompting an immediate and urgent call for assistance. The scale of devastation was colossal, demanding a united effort to provide relief and support to those affected. As news of the disaster spread, the Anatolian people, known for their generous hearts and sense of community, rallied together to respond to the call for help.

From cities far and wide, individuals poured into the earthquake-stricken zone, eager to join the collective effort in alleviating the suffering caused by the disaster. The scene was one of both chaos and compassion, as relief efforts took shape amid the rubble and ruins. Amid the countless faces working tirelessly to provide aid, there emerged unnamed heroes, driven by an innate sense of duty to their fellow citizens.

However, not all the heroes remained anonymous. In the midst of the chaos, Elmali village, located in the city of Bingol in Eastern Anatolia, stood out as a symbol of unwavering charity and community spirit. This village, which had initiated charitable endeavors for Syria back in 2020, wasted no time in responding to the earthquake crisis.

“We woke up to an earthquake on the morning of February 6. The earthquake was also felt in Bingol, where we are located. We immediately made our preparations and started rescue activities by going to Malatya and Adiyaman, which are the earthquake zones,” Cetin Korkmaz, one of the volunteers, tells TRT World.

Korkmaz says that he has been in the quake-hit region since day one to assist search and rescue operations, distribution of aid to the victims across the country and many other tasks.

“We continued our work until the construction equipment entered the wreckage. Afterwards, we provided aid, especially food, to the people of the region. During this time we did not sleep properly for perhaps a month,” Korkmaz recalls.

‘Working side by side’

The people of Elmali, with a deep understanding of the profound impact of solidarity, mobilised their humble resources and swiftly journeyed to the earthquake zone. Their commitment to helping others, honed through previous charitable work, became a beacon of hope amid the rubble. In a time when despair threatened to overshadow the affected region, Elmali village infused it with a renewed sense of possibility and resilience.

As Elmali's residents worked side by side with volunteers from across the country, the collective response transcended the geographical boundaries of Anatolia. It became a testament to the strength of unity and shared humanity, reinforcing the belief that, in times of crisis, compassion and selflessness could bridge even the deepest divides.

“The second big earthquake happened while we were continuing our search and rescue work. Three buildings around us had collapsed. There was a lot of destruction and it was spread over a very wide area. We generally went to the back neighbourhoods. During our work, we encountered very painful images. I was especially affected by the mother waiting for her daughter's funeral. Of course, there were also people we pulled out alive from under the rubble,” Korkmaz adds.

The village became a microcosm of a larger narrative — one where individuals, regardless of their backgrounds, came together to rebuild shattered lives. The people of Elmali, while facing their own challenges, found solace in the shared mission to restore a sense of normalcy to the lives of those affected by the earthquakes.

“Our aid to people in the earthquake zone still continues. We started this work voluntarily. We became official with the first day of the earthquake. Before we did not have any official title,” Korkmaz remarks.

The charitable spirit exhibited by Elmali village echoed far beyond the boundaries of Eastern Anatolia. It was a story of genuine empathy, where the simple act of extending a helping hand could make a profound difference. The volunteers from Elmali, along with countless others, became the unsung heroes of this narrative, weaving a story of grace and resilience in the face of adversity.

In the wake of the earthquakes that rocked Kahramanmaras, the people of Anatolia stood united, proving that even amidst the darkest moments, the light of humanity's compassion could illuminate the path towards recovery and renewal.