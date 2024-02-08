Pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered at Madrid's renowned Reina Sofia Museum, displaying the powerful Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" imagery to denounce Israel's continued attacks on Gaza.

Against the backdrop of one of history's most evocative anti-war paintings, protesters unfurled Palestinian flags and called for an end to the violence that has plagued the region for months.

The demonstration, organised by the "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against the State of Israel" group, marked the fourth month of Israel's assaults on Gaza.

As visitors to the museum paused before the haunting masterpiece, they were invited to join in a moment of silence to honor those who died in the conflict.

"Zionist Israel began systematically bombing the people of Gaza four months ago," read a statement issued by the demonstrators on social media.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging the Spanish government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel while halting arms purchases and sales to the Zionist state."

Historical resonance

The choice of location for the protest held significant historical resonance. Guernica, a small town in the Basque region, became emblematic of the horrors of war during the Spanish Civil War when it was bombed by Nationalist Forces under the command of General Francisco Franco on April 26, 1937.

The devastating attack carried out with German and Italian support, resulted in widespread destruction and civilian casualties.

Responding to this tragedy, Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists, created his magnum opus, "Guernica," in Paris in May and June of the same year.

The painting, with its stark imagery and profound symbolism, serves as a timeless condemnation of the brutality of warfare and the suffering inflicted upon innocent civilians.

While "Guernica" bears witness to the anguish of the Spanish people during a tumultuous period in history, its relevance extends far beyond the confines of the Spanish Civil War.

For many civil society organisations, the painting stands as a potent symbol of the ongoing struggles faced by oppressed peoples worldwide, including Palestinians living under occupation and siege.