A record amount of spending is expected for the Super Bowl this year, while an all-time high of American viewers is expected to tune in to the game.

The Super Bowl, which decides the champion for the National Football League (NFL), is the most watched televised event in the US every year.

It is a major contributor to the American economy as well, from retail and consumption to TV broadcast rights and commercials, stadium tickets, travel, lodgings, hotels and restaurants.

A record 200.5 million adults in the US are planning to watch the Super Bowl this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Out of 342 million in the US, 1 12.2 million people plan to throw or attend a party, while another 16.2 million are planning to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

By comparison, the Apollo 11 Moon Landing was the most-watched televised event in the US back in 1969, drawing almost 150 million viewers.

Record $17.3B spending

Super Bowl games also turn into a party frenzy, as people from all ages come together and order food, consume drinks, buy new TV sets, and purchase merchandise.

American consumers are expected to spend a record $17.3 billion for the event this year, according to the NRF.

Total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations and other purchases is forecast to average $86.04 per person.

If realized, this amount would surpass the $17.2 billion spending recorded in 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win their first title in 50 years. This year’s game is a rematch between the two sides.

The following year, however, American consumers’ total Super Bowl spending plummeted 19.2% to $13.9 billion due to the pandemic, the lowest level since 2014.

80% plan to spend money on food, beverages

Besides American football fans, viewers tune in to watch new commercials of companies during game breaks and especially the halftime show that features popular music artists.

Two-time Grammy winner Usher is the headliner this time, joining past superstars such as Rihanna last year, Eminem and Dr. Dre the year before, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020, Lady Gaga in 2017, Beyonce in 2013 and Madonna in 2012.

For artists, the Super Bowl halftime show is a prestigious opportunity to cement their names in history with the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Diana Ross.

While the game itself is the most important for 44% of American viewers, 19% of Americans say they watch the Super Bowl for the halftime show, while 18% of viewers say they are tuning in for the commercials, according to the NRF.

As for consumption, 80% of Americans plan to spend money on food and beverages, 13% on team apparel, 9% on new TVs, 8% on decoration and 6% on new furniture, according to a survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics between Jan. 2-8 with 8,329 adults.

Record high ticket prices for Super Bowl LIX

The game will be played on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which has the capacity to seat 65,000 people, expandable to 71,835.

As of Tuesday, the lowest available ticket price to watch the game in the stands was above $7,300, and that was at the nosebleed section, according to online marketplace for events tickets TickPick.

While the average price of tickets sold is around $9,300, prices go as high as $75,000 for those fans who want to catch the action close to the sidelines on front-row seats at the 50-yard line.