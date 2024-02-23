The latest iteration of the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] is under way in the US state of Maryland, where some speakers have sought to bolster the populist causes around the world with one right-wing activist hailing the "end of democracy" in America.

The influential right-wing gathering marks the commencement of a four-day event filled with impassioned speeches, cultural debates, and fervent electioneering, where attendees advocate for supporting global populist causes.

Former US president Donald Trump is scheduled to address the conference on Saturday. Argentina's strongman Javier Milei is also among the star speakers.

During the opening session, the president of El Salvador told American conservatives to "put up a fight" against the "global elites" to get their country back.

"The people of El Salvador have woken up, and so can you," Nayib Bukele said in a speech at the gathering.

Rise of anti-globalist parties

With elections looming across several continents, including America, Europe, Asia, and South America, nationalist and anti-globalist parties are positioning themselves for potential victories.

Despite initial hopes among centrists and liberals that the populist wave had receded following events like Brexit and Trump's defeat in 2020, the movement thrives in some regions.

On Thursday, ex-White House's chief strategist Steve Bannon articulated a vision where populist, nationalist leaders offer solutions to issues such as government debt, immigration, and geopolitical tensions.

The crises are "all going to converge here in the next couple of years and governments are going to fall because of it and that's why I think the populist movement, the nationalist movement is going to be a solution," he said.

Right-wing activist Jack Posobiec praised the "end of democracy" during a panel event with Bannon, arguing: "We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn't get all the way there on January 6, but we will endeavour to get rid of it."

In the backdrop of global volatility, including conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, populist narratives have found fertile ground across the world.

As discussions unfold at CPAC, the event underscores the potential implications of a return to power for figures like Trump. While critics warn of the chaos that may ensue, supporters see it as a necessary disruption to entrenched globalist agendas.

While the American Conservative event serves as a rallying point for the populist right, where figures and supporters alike converge to champion nationalist causes, all eyes are on Trump as he takes to the podium tomorrow and throws yet another challenge to the status quo of globalism from an influential conservative platform.