Friday, March 1, 2024

1821 GMT — Israeli officials will be brought to justice "sooner or later" for their crimes in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, Türkiye has said.

"We are closely following the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice," Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said in a statement.

"We are convinced that sooner or later all members of the Israeli government will be brought to justice for the crimes they are committing in Gaza," he said.

"The Israeli government must put an end to the indiscriminate, systematic and deliberate massacre of Gazans," Keceli added.

1919 GMT — Biden approves military air drops of aid into Gaza

President Joe Biden said the United States would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into Gaza, where residents are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicine.

"We're going to join with our friends in providing air drops," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The president announced the move after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, on Thursday when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.

1845 GMT — UK calls for 'urgent investigation' into Israeli killing of civilians

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron called for an urgent investigation into the Israeli killing of civilians awaiting aid in Gaza.

"The deaths of people in Gaza waiting for an aid convoy yesterday were horrific. There must be an urgent investigation and accountability. This must not happen again," Cameron said in a statement.

He highlighted a stark decrease in the number of aid convoys, revealing that in February, only half the usual number of trucks crossed into Gaza compared to January. This is "simply unacceptable," he said.

1833 GMT — Dozens of Democrats back 'temporary pause' in Gaza in letter to Biden

Twenty-nine Democratic lawmakers penned a letter to US President Joe Biden, advocating for a "temporary pause" in Gaza hostilities to facilitate hostage release.

"A temporary pause in fighting will not only help release the hostages and give desperately needed relief to the millions of civilians displaced by this war, it can also open a path to permanently ending the conflict," Congressmen Brad Schneider and Jimmy Panetta, joined by 27 other representatives, wrote in the letter.

Pausing the fighting and enabling sufficient delivery of food, water, medicine and other essential supplies will create a space for people to eventually return to their home communities, turning attention to recovery in the region, the letter noted.

1804 GMT — North Macedonia 'appalled' by Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said he is "appalled" by Israel's killing of more than 100 Palestinian civilians awaiting aid in Gaza.

"Such an act represents a serious breach of international humanitarian law," Osmani said on X.

He also called for the "protection of civilians and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid" to Gaza.

1722 GMT — Gaza officials report four more child malnutrition deaths

Four more children have died of "malnutrition and dehydration" in Gaza, the Health Ministry in the enclave said, the latest such reported deaths as famine warnings mount.

The deaths occurred at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement, noting that the number of child "malnutrition and dehydration" deaths now totalled 10.

Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA told reporters that "if something doesn't change, a famine is almost inevitable" in Gaza.

"Once a famine is declared, it is too late for too many people," said the spokesman, Jens Laerke.

1658 GMT — Poland joins countries expressing concern over Gaza

Poland joined the chorus of countries expressing concern over the situation in Gaza, amid the growing international criticism.

"We advocate for the protection of civilians. Humanitarian aid must enter and be distributed without hindrance," the Polish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Unlike most countries, Poland refrained from explicitly calling for an immediate ceasefire. Instead, the ministry said, "Immediate action is needed to implement a humanitarian pause, secure release of hostages, and wider distribution of aid."

1634 GMT — Austria urges swift, impartial probe into Israeli killings

Austria urged a "swift and impartial" probe into the killings of civilians waiting for food by Israeli forces.

"Deeply horrified by images from Gaza. We urge a swift and impartial investigation by Israel," said the Austrian Foreign Minister on X.

Noting that civilian life must be protected in line with international law, the ministry added, "We urgently call for humanitarian pauses in order to get aid in and hostages out of Gaza."

1632 GMT — Gaza Contact Group continues to apply pressure on Israel: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Gaza Contact Group has been trying to apply pressure on Israel and the nations that back its attacks on Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in five months.

"We are constantly trying to exert pressure on Israel and the countries supporting its brutal attacks," Fidan said in his opening remarks at the Gaza Contact Group panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry participated in the panel hosted by the Fidan.

1630 GMT — Seven hostages killed in Israeli bombardment: Hamas

Seven hostages who have been held in Gaza were killed as a result of the Israeli military's bombardment of the enclave, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing Qassam brigades said.

It was not immediately clear when the seven died.

The Qassam brigades confirmed that the number of hostages killed due to Israel's military attacks in Gaza has now exceeded 70 captives, Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.

1600 GMT —Gunfire caused 80% of wounds in aid convoy attack: Gaza doctor

The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said that more than 80% had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there had been heavy shooting by Israeli troops.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured Thursday, according to health officials, when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.

Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a stampede linked to the chaos and that its troops fired at some in the crowd who they believed moved toward them in a threatening way.

Dr Mohammed Salha, the acting director of Al Awda Hospital, told The Associated Press that 176 wounded were brought to the facility, of whom 142 had suffered gunshot wounds. The other 34 showed injuries from a stampede.

1553 GMT — Palestinian foreign minister warns of 'continuation of genocide' in Gaza

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki warned of the "continuation of genocide" in Gaza if a ceasefire agreement is not reached within the next two-three weeks.

"If we are not able in the next two to three weeks to reach a ceasefire then it means we will see another round of hostilities, attack against Rafah, another massacre, and continuation of genocide," Al Maliki said on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu wants to drive people completely out of Gaza, and not only to leave Gaza uninhabitable," he added.

1547 GMT — South Africa condemns Israel's attack on Palestinian civilians awaiting aid

South Africa condemned the Israeli killings of more than 100 Palestinians who were shot while waiting for life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza.

More than 700 others were injured during Thursday's attack.

"This latest atrocity is another breach of international law and in breach of the binding pro visional orders of the Internal Court of Justice (ICJ)," South Africa's Foreign Ministry said.

1450 GMT — Belgium to airdrop food aid on Gaza as human suffering Gaza 'unmatched'

Belgium reiterated the need of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where death toll from Israeli attacks has topped 30,000.

"Humanitarian access to Gaza is insufficient. Together with Jordan, we're planning a humanitarian airdrop with food and essential goods," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on X after speaking to his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on the phone.​​​​​​​

Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder also stated on X that the defence ministry would undertake the operation, mentioning that a reconnaissance team is already in Jordan for practical preparations.

1425 GMT — Denmark opens asylum for Palestinians in Gaza

Denmark announced that it will consider asylum applications from Palestinians in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing onslaught and violence, which poses a risk of abuse in violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that subjection to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is in breach of human rights.

That justifies granting asylum to applicants from war-battered city of Gaza under Denmark's immigration laws, it said.

1330 GMT —Gaza testament to collapse of current global order: Erdogan

The Gaza crisis is a testament to the collapse of the current global order, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, further pointing to conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Ukraine.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdogan said the current century has been turning into an era of crises as the rules-based international order has lost meaning, becoming "no more than a slogan."

"The current international system, devoid of fundamental concepts such as solidarity, justice and trust, cannot fulfill even its minimum responsibilities," he added in his speech at the event, held on Türkiye's southern Mediterranean coast.

1312 GMT — Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its knees': WHO

People in Gaza are risking their lives to find food, water and other supplies such is the level of hunger and despair amid the unrelenting Israeli assault, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"The system in Gaza is on its knees, it's more than on its knees," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

"All the lifelines in Gaza have more or less been cut." Lindmeier said this had created a "desperate situation," as seen on Thursday, when more than 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza were killed by the Israeli army.

1307 GMT — Israeli far-right groups march on Gaza demanding 'settlement construction'

Israeli far-right groups marched to the Gaza border demanding the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in the territory, where 2.3 million Palestinians live, and where the Israeli army is continuing its ground occupation.

A dozens-strong group of far-right settlers gathered in the city of Sderot, the closest point to Gaza.

The group formed a convoy with their vehicles and arrived near the Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel. The far-right group carried orange ribbons, a symbol of the return to Gush Katif, the largest illegal Jewish settlement in Gaza, from which Israel withdrew in 2005.

1252 GMT — Ceasefire reached before Ramadan 'imperative': Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance factions should be reached before the holy month of Ramadan.

"It is imperative to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan for the safety of the Palestinian people," the minister told Anadolu during his first participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

He stressed that "it would be unacceptable that military activities continue" during the holy month of Ramadan due to "the impact it will have not only on the civilian Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank but generally."

1245 GMT — EU to release $54M for UN agency for Palestinian refugees next week

The European Commission announced that it will "proceed to paying" €50 million ($54.1 million) to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) next week.

The second and third tranches of €16 million will be released later, a commission statement said.

"Beyond its support to UNRWA, the Commission remains fully committed to addressing the humanitarian plight of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza but also more widely in the region," it said, adding: "For this purpose, it will allocate an additional €68 million for in 2024."

1235 GMT — Palestinian factions say working to achieve comprehensive unity including all forces

The Palestinian factions said they would continue to work to achieve "comprehensive national unity" that includes all forces and factions in the country.

"The Palestinian factions agreed to continue upcoming rounds of dialogue to reach a comprehensive national unity that includes all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," the Palestinian factions said in a statement following the conclusion of meetings held over two days in the Russian capital Moscow.

Factions expressed their agreement to "confront the criminal Israeli aggression and genocidal war against our people in Gaza and to thwart attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland."

1229 GMT — Israeli minister calls for 'wiping out' month of Ramadan

Extremist Israeli minister called to "wipe out" the month of Ramadan and disregard the tension in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the holy month.

"The so-called month of Ramadan must be wiped out, and our fear of this month must also be wiped out," Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu told Army Radio.

The far-right politician is a minister from the Otzma Yehudit party headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Earlier in November last year, Eliyahu said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza is "an option."

1215 GMT —Top EU chiefs 'shocked', 'deeply disturbed' by aid convoy attack

The EU's two top chiefs have said they are "shocked" and "deeply disturbed" by the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians after Israeli troops opened fire during an aid delivery, and demanded an investigation.

"Shocked and repulsed by yesterday's killing of innocent civilians in Gaza while desperately waiting for humanitarian aid," European Council President Charles Michel posted on X.

"An independent investigation should be launched immediately and those responsible held accountable," he said.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply disturbed by images from Gaza" and added that "every effort must be made to investigate what happened."

1105 GMT — Germany demands 'full investigation' into Gaza aid convoy killings

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has asked Israel to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of more than 100 Palestinians during an aid delivery in Gaza.

"The Israeli army must fully investigate how the mass panic and shooting could have happened," Baerbock wrote on X, formerly Twitter, also calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire".

1058 GMT — Palestinian death toll hits 30,228 in Israel's Gaza war

At least 193 Palestinians were killed and 920 others were injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry has said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 30,228 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 71,377 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

1044 GMT — EU chief 'deeply disturbed' by Gaza aid convoy killings

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has declared herself "deeply disturbed by images from Gaza," where authorities in Gaza say 112 Palestinians were killed after Israeli troops opened fire during an aid delivery.

"Every effort must be made to investigate what happened and ensure transparency," the European Commission president posted on X.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell earlier denounced the incident as a "carnage."

1028 GMT — Palestinian factions agreed to continue unification talks in Moscow

Palestinian factions meeting in Moscow agreed to continue talks to achieve comprehensive national unity, Russian state news agency RIA has reported, citing a joint statement.

1043 GMT — EU to delay part of $88.5M payment to UNRWA

The European Commission will give the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) only part of a planned $88.56 million payment now due to concerns raised by Israeli accusations that 12 staff were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Hours later EU Commission issued a statement increasing emergency support to Palestinians by $73.5 million.

0816 GMT — Spain calls for 'urgent ceasefire' after Israel's attacked Palestinians

Israel's killing of more than 100 Palestinians and injuring over 700 others waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza show the "urgency of ceasefire," the Spanish foreign minister has said.

"The unacceptability of what happened in Gaza, with dozens of Palestinian civilians killed while waiting for food, underlines the urgency of the ceasefire," Jose Manuel Albares said on X late Thursday.

"Humanitarian aid must be able to enter without hindrance," Albares said, and urged: "Compliance with international humanitarian law is mandatory."

0812 GMT — France wants independent probe over Israel's aid attack

France's foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, has stated that the country is calling for an independent inquiry into the killing of numerous Palestinians during an aid delivery in northern Gaza.

"We will seek explanations, and there must be an independent probe to ascertain what transpired," Sejourne expressed to the France Inter broadcaster.

This comes in response to an incident where Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians who were scrambling for food aid.

0715 GMT — China 'condemns' Israel's mass murder on Palestinian food-line

China has said it "strongly condemns" the killing of scores of Palestinians during an aid delivery in northern Gaza.

"China is shocked by this incident and strongly condemns it," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"We express our grief for the victims and our sympathies for the injured."

"China urges the relevant parties, especially Israel, to ceasefire and end the fighting immediately, earnestly protect civilians' safety, ensure that humanitarian aid can enter, and avoid an even more serious humanitarian disaster," Mao said.

0412 GMT — Israel spreads 'deception and false information' on Gaza aid attack: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has accused Israel of spreading "deception and false information" about an attack by Israeli forces on Palestinians in northern Gaza who were waiting for the arrival of humanitarian aid.

"The Zionist army is spreading deception and false information about the horrific massacre it committed, attempting to legitimise the systematic killing of our people through a trivial narrative," it said in a statement.

The statement highlighted Israel's widespread use of "misinformation and lies since initiating a genocidal war" against the Palestinian people.

0356 GMT —Germany calls on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Germany has repeated its call to Israel to allow the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"People risk their lives fighting over food parcels dropped from the air because not enough trucks are coming into Gaza. Children collect weeds to give their siblings something to eat. Babies are dying of dehydration and malnutrition in barely functioning hospitals," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement.

Announcing that Germany will provide another $21.6M in humanitarian aid to Gaza, she noted: “The number of trucks bringing life-saving food, medicine and other supplies to Gaza has fallen sharply in recent weeks. This is not acceptable.”

0013 GMT —UN urges independent probe into Israel's Gaza aid killings

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the killing of over 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza was a situation that would require an effective independent investigation.

Speaking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines ahead of a regional summit, Guterres said he was "shocked" by the latest episode in the war with Israel, in which Palestinian authorities say over 30,000 civilians have been killed since October 7.

Responding to questions on the failure of a recent Security Council resolution seeking a ceasefire, Guterres said worsening geopolitical divides have "transformed the veto power into an effective instrument of paralysis of the action of the Security Council."

2300 GMT — Dozens of 112 Palestinians killed by Israel 'shot in head'

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN has accused Israel of "deliberately and systematically" targeting a humanitarian convoy, saying according to his information, dozens of the 112 Palestinians killed were shot in the head.

Riyad Mansour told reporters ahead of a closed emergency meeting of the UN Security Council afternoon that according to his information, every few days, trucks with humanitarian supplies, including flour, sugar and other basic necessities, travelled to the same place in northern Gaza to give desperately needed help to Palestinians in need.

He said the trucks did the same thing earlier on Thursday, and thousands of Palestinians were there.

"And then all of a sudden, the Israel army started firing at them and shooting, and according to the information that we have, dozens of them have bullets in their heads," he said.

"It's not like, you know, firing in the sky to restrain people if there was confusion and chaos," Mansour said.

"It was intentionally targeting and killing, and the number that we have now is 112 have been killed, and the number is increasing, and 750 injured, and possibly the number would be increasing."

2327 GMT — EU slams Israel's 'carnage' that left 112 Palestinians dead

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has denounced Israel's killing of 112 Palestinians during an aid delivery in northern besieged Gaza, calling the deaths "totally unacceptable".

"I am horrified by news of yet another carnage among civilians in Gaza desperate for humanitarian aid," he said on social media platform X.

"These deaths are totally unacceptable."

Israel's firing and shelling, according to witnesses and medics, also wounded 760 besieged and starving Palestinians.

0034 GMT — Macron calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Friday and said the situation in Gaza is "terrible".

"Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law," Macron said in a post on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

2213 GMT — Colombia suspends Israel arms purchases after carnage

Accusing Israel of "genocide" in besieged Gaza, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has suspended Israeli weapons purchases after dozens of people died in a scramble for food aid in the tiny Palestinian enclave.

Petro made his announcement after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians scrambling for food aid in a chaotic melee that the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said killed some 112 people.

"Asking for food, more than 100 Palestinians were killed by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. This is called genocide and recalls the Holocaust," Petro wrote on X.

"The world must block Netanyahu. Colombia is suspending all arms purchases from Israel."

2140 GMT — Media outlets call for protection of Gaza journalists

More than 30 news organisations have signed an open letter expressing solidarity with journalists working in besieged Gaza, calling for their protection and freedom to report.

The letter, coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists, was signed by global news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters news agencies, as well as other media outlets, including BBC News, Israel's Haaretz, Nawaiwaqt Group of Pakistan, Al Araby Al Jadeed and others.

"For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza — overwhelmingly, the sole source of on-the-ground reporting from within the Palestinian territory — have been working in unprecedented conditions," the letter said.

"Journalists are civilians, and Israeli authorities must protect journalists as noncombatants according to international law," the letter added.

