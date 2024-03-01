WORLD
Palestinian factions vow to work in unity against Israel after Moscow talks
Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, announce their intention to pursue "unity of action" in confronting Israel following talks hosted by Russia.
Arab and Western leaders have been pushing for reforms to the Palestinian Authority as they discuss possible reconstruction efforts. / Photo: AP
March 1, 2024

Palestinian factions including Hamas and Fatah have said they would pursue "unity of action" in confronting Israel after representatives met at Russia-hosted talks.

A statement on Friday by the Palestinian factions represented in Moscow said there would be an "upcoming dialogue" to bring them under the banner of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The meeting in Moscow on Thursday brought together Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Fatah and other Palestinian groups for talks on the Israeli war in Gaza and an eventual post-war period.

It came on the heels of the resignation of the Palestinian Authority government, which is led by Fatah and based in the occupied West Bank.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for intra-Palestinian consensus as he announced his resignation, and some analysts said the development could pave the way for a government of technocrats that could operate in the West Bank and Hamas-governed Gaza after the war.

Arab and Western leaders have been pushing for reforms to the Palestinian Authority as they discuss possible reconstruction efforts.

Thursday's "constructive" talks saw agreement on points including the need for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the creation of a Palestinian state, the statement said.

Russia's diplomatic approach

While Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are considered "terrorist" entities by Western powers, the PLO is internationally recognised as representing Palestinians in the Palestinian territories and diaspora.

Discussions in recent years about integrating Hamas into the PLO have ended in failure.

In recent years, Moscow has strived to maintain good relations with all actors in the Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas. Russia's relations with Israel have become strained amid Moscow's criticism of Israeli brutality in Gaza and rejection of a Palestinian state.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and 70,457 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
