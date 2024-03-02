Israeli police arrested seven protesters for rioting as demonstrators closed Begin Street during a downtown rally to demand the release of captives held in Gaza.

“Israeli police arrested 7 protesters in Kaplan Square in downtown Tel Aviv on charges of rioting during the rally demanding the government to strike a deal with Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Saturday.

It pointed out that other demonstrators closed Begin Street -- a vital thoroughfare in Tel Aviv -- as part of pressure on the government.​​​​​​​

In West Jerusalem, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, demanding he strike a deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Protesters also demanded immediate elections, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

In Caesarea in northern Israel, 1,200 demonstrated in front of Netanyahu's house, demanding the release of the captives and the resignation of the government, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

Demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu's government and shouted, “Elections now!”

Thousands of Israelis also participated in other areas of Israel, including Haifa, Raanana and Rehovot.

Prisoners exchange

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, is sponsoring negotiations to reach a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza between Tel Aviv and Palestinian factions, with sources suggesting it could happen before March 11, when Ramadan is expected to begin.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza after the October 7 attacks in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 others taken hostage.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli strikes, and many more bodies are likely unaccounted for under the rubble across the besieged enclave.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators on a possible ceasefire.

An earlier truce for cessation of hostilities and prisoners exchange lasted for one week in late November.