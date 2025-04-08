INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
'Military option inevitable' if US-Iran nuclear talks drag on: Netanyahu
The US administration prefers special envoy Steve Witkoff, who prioritises a diplomatic solution, over hawkish National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were "sceptical" of the diplomatic process, Axios reports.
'Military option inevitable' if US-Iran nuclear talks drag on: Netanyahu
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he leaves the West Wing of the White House, April 7, 2025, in Washington. / AP
April 8, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the military option" would become "inevitable" if talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear programme drag on.

"We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said Tuesday in a video statement following a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"This can be done in an agreement, but only if... they go in, blow up (Iran's) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision", he said, adding that if talks drag on, "then the military option becomes inevitable".

Israel likely to attack Iran nuclear facilities by midyear — report

Iran and Israel engaged in tit-for-tat strikes last year amid wider tensions over Israel's war on Gaza.

🔗

Talks in Oman

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for Trump, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran scheduled for Saturday in Oman, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.

The US administration preferred Witkoff, who prioritises a diplomatic solution, over hawkish National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were “sceptical” of the diplomatic process, it said.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined on Tuesday to specify who would represent the US in the talks but confirmed it would be "almost the highest ranks" as Trump had indicated.

Sources also said that the plan is to engage with Iran directly.

TRT Global - Trump reveals 'direct talks' with Iran during meeting with Israel's Netanyahu

President Donald Trump says US will be holding direct talks with Tehran starting Saturday while insisting Iran can't get nuclear weapons.

🔗

Trump has stated the talks would be "direct," but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted the talks would be "indirect" with Omani mediators passing messages between the sides.

The diplomatic initiative began last month when Trump sent a letter to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, giving Tehran two months to make a deal.

On Monday, Trump said negotiations are "in Iran's best interests."

The US president has repeatedly threatened military action if the talks fail, warning that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.

Araghchi acknowledged the high stakes, saying on social media Tuesday: "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us