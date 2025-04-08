Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the military option" would become "inevitable" if talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear programme drag on.

"We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said Tuesday in a video statement following a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"This can be done in an agreement, but only if... they go in, blow up (Iran's) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision", he said, adding that if talks drag on, "then the military option becomes inevitable".

Talks in Oman

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for Trump, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran scheduled for Saturday in Oman, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.

The US administration preferred Witkoff, who prioritises a diplomatic solution, over hawkish National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were “sceptical” of the diplomatic process, it said.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined on Tuesday to specify who would represent the US in the talks but confirmed it would be "almost the highest ranks" as Trump had indicated.

Sources also said that the plan is to engage with Iran directly.

Trump has stated the talks would be "direct," but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted the talks would be "indirect" with Omani mediators passing messages between the sides.

The diplomatic initiative began last month when Trump sent a letter to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, giving Tehran two months to make a deal.

On Monday, Trump said negotiations are "in Iran's best interests."

The US president has repeatedly threatened military action if the talks fail, warning that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.

Araghchi acknowledged the high stakes, saying on social media Tuesday: "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."