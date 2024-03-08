TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit — Erdogan
Turkish president ensures that Ankara will continue to endeavour to end the war with fair peace based on negotiations and strongly support the reconstruction of the war-torn Ukraine.
Erdogan said the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed nearly 33 million tons of grain to reach those in need, preventing a global food crisis.  /Photo: AA / Others
March 8, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue its efforts for “fair peace” between Russia and Ukraine.

"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to endeavour to end the war with fair peace based on negotiations," Erdogan said on Friday at a joint news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.  

“Türkiye is ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be present," he added.

He expressed that Türkiye will “strongly” support the reconstruction of the war-torn Ukraine. 

Erdogan said the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed nearly 33 million tons of grain to reach those in need, preventing a global food crisis, adding:  

"We are pleased that our bilateral trade remains stable despite the war,"  

"The entry into force of the free trade agreement (with Ukraine) as soon as possible will undoubtedly give a new impetus to our relations," the Turkish president stated.

During the press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Türkiye and the Turkish people for their support for Kiev’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, saying that they achieved “serious humanitarian results.”

Black Sea shipping corridor

Before the joint conference, the two leaders met at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy said in a statement at the start of the meeting that he was grateful for Türkiye’s support.

He said he was interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation, protecting navigation in the vital Black Sea shipping corridor, and having Ukraine work with Turkish defence companies.

He added that they also require Türkiye’s assistance in releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war and "all of our people, including Crimean Tatars, held captive by Russia."

In Istanbul, Zelenskyy also was to visit shipyards where Turkish companies are building two corvettes for the Ukrainian navy, according to his office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
