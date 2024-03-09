Israel's militant monk and terror-preacher, Eliyahu Mali, has called for genocide of besieged Palestinians in Gaza, claiming it's in line with Halakha, or Jewish law, an alarming sermon that comes as Israel continues its carnage in Gaza without caring for global protests and calls for troop withdrawal.

Mali, who heads an extremist Shirat Moshe religious school in Israel where students serve in the military, said "there are no innocent people" in Gaza and all babies in the tiny enclave must be slaughtered.

"In our mitzvah [holy] war, in our situation in Gaza, according to what the law says, 'Not every soul shall live,' and the logic of this is very clear: if you do not kill them, they will kill you," Mali is seen exhorting the audience, in a video that has gone viral.

He claimed that those described as "vandals" in today's war are "the children of the previous war whom we kept alive, and in reality, it is the women who produce terrorists."

"Today he is a baby, tomorrow he is a fighter," he said.

"This means that this rule [do not keep alive every soul] is very clear in its concept, either you or them," he said. "Whoever comes to kill you, kill him first."

"Whoever comes to kill you with this concept does not only include the young man aged 16, 18, 20, or 30 who is now pointing a weapon at you, but also the future generation [the children of Gaza], and those who produce the future generation [women of Gaza], because there is really no difference," he said.

The leader of the opposition Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, condemned the rabbi's comments.

"Using halakha does not give any rabbi permission to present Judaism or Israel as bloodthirsty and vengeful," Michaeli wrote Friday on X.

"I demand the army and the Ministry of Defence to stop cooperating with the religious school [Shirat Moshe in Yafa] until the rabbi is dismissed. The Israeli army must not allow such dangerous moral corruption within its ranks."

Casualties of Netanyahu's war

Israel has killed more than 30,800 Palestinians and wounded nearly 73,000 in its ongoing invasion of Gaza.

Nearly 9,000 of those confirmed killed are women, and another 13,000 are children of both sexes. Many thousands more are believed to be dead under the rubble. On Friday, Gaza officials said 60,000 pregnant women in the enclave were suffering from dehydration and malnutrition.

Benjamin Netanyahu's war on Gaza has also pushed 85 percent of the Gaza population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Those who are not dying from war have begun losing their lives to deliberate starvation caused by the crippling siege on Gaza imposed by Israel from land, air and sea. Israel also blocks international food aid convoys from reaching the starving civilians.

Starvation looms over the Gaza as aid supplies, already sharply curtailed during the war, have dwindled to barely a trickle. Swathes of the territory are completely cut off from food, water and medical aid. Gaza's few functioning hospitals, already overwhelmed by the wounded, are now filling with children starving to death.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.