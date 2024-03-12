The US intelligence community has warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "may be in jeopardy" amid growing public discontent against his leadership.

"Netanyahu’s viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a report made public on Monday.

"Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility," it added.

The US intelligence community's report, which is based on information through January 22, further notes that "Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come."

It added that the military "will struggle" to eradicate Hamas' sprawling underground infrastructure."

Tehran's hand ruled out

The intelligence community assessed Iran's leaders "did not orchestrate nor had foreknowledge of" the Hamas-led cross-fence blitz in Israel on October 7.

The intelligence community further warned that the risk of the conflict escalating into a broader interstate war "remains high."

"The Gaza conflict is posing a challenge to many key Arab partners, who face public sentiment against Israel and the United States for the death and destruction in Gaza, but also see the United States as the power broker best positioned to deter further aggression and end the conflict before it spreads deeper into the region," said the report.

Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 159th day — has killed at least 31,184 people, mostly children and women, and wounded 72,889.

Israel largely shut off entry of food, water, medicine and other supplies after launching its assault on Gaza following Hamas October 7 blitz on southern Israel.

Hamas says its coordinated attack was in response to Israel's desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Islam's third holiest site, and increased state-sanctioned Israeli settler violence across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Seen as the biggest attack on Israel in years, the surprise assault combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Gaza has been under an Israeli land, sea and air blockade since 2007.

Since 2008, Israel has waged four wars on the Palestinian territory, killing thousands of people. The West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under Israeli occupation since 1967.