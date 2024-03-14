TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bayraktar AKINCI successfully completes its supersonic missile firing test
The IHA-122 missile, developed by Roketsan, boasts high precision, rapid firepower support, options for low and high altitude orbits, and high maneuverability.
Bayraktar AKINCI successfully completes its supersonic missile firing test
The Akinci is a high-altitude, long-endurance drone with a maximum takeoff weight of 6,000 kilograms / Photo: AA
March 14, 2024

Türkiye's Baykar Technologies unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Bayraktar AKINCI, recently accomplished the IHA-122 supersonic missile firing test with success.

Baykar, the manufacturer of the Turkish drone, shared details of the achievement on X and released footage of the firing test.

The IHA-122 missile, developed by Roketsan, boasts high precision, rapid firepower support, low/high altitude orbit options, and exceptional maneuverability.

Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief technology officer, shared the firing test's footage from the AKINCI UCAV with an IHA-122 missile on his X account, titled "Golden Age of Turkish Aviation."

On X, Murat Ikinci, Turkish missile maker Roketsan's general manager, stated, "We proudly progress on the path drawn with our national technology."

Ikinci added, "Our IHA-122 missile successfully completed the firing test conducted from AKINCI UCAV. I congratulate everyone involved."

The AKINCI is a high-altitude, long-endurance drone with a maximum takeoff weight of 6,000 kilograms, compared to the TB2's 700 kilograms. The AKINCI’s 1,500-kilogram payload is 10 times more than that of the TB2.

The AKINCI UCAV can also fly higher than the TB2 at around 30,000-40,000 feet max. It also uses a wide range of ammunition and missiles, including MAM –L, MAM-C, Cirit, L-UMTAS, Bozok, SOM-A, and the Mark 81/82/83 bomb series.

RelatedPoland becomes first NATO and EU country to buy Turkish combat drones
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us