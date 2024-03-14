TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish aid agency delivers aid packages to Palestine during Ramadan
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will continue to stand by Palestinian people, says official.
Turkish aid agency delivers aid packages to Palestine during Ramadan
The socio-economic hardships stemming from the Israeli longstanding occupation policies in the occupied West Bank and the deadly war on Gaza have been intensifying. / Photo: AA
March 14, 2024

A Turkish aid agency has delivered Ramadan food packages to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to be distributed among 1,000 families residing in refugee camps in various cities of Palestine.

Orhan Aydin, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) coordinator for Palestine, said on Thursday that they will continue to stand by the Palestinian people throughout the month of Ramadan.

He said they will conduct activities such as food distribution, providing provisions to soup kitchens, and organizing iftar programs in various parts of Palestine, including Gaza.

As part of the Ramadan assistance, the relief agency also visited the al Amari Refugee Camp, which has recently been subjected to attacks, and distributed food packages among needy families.

RelatedEgypt is trying to help Palestinians, not fence them in at the border

Acute shortages of food, clean water, medicine

The socio-economic hardships stemming from the Israeli longstanding occupation policies in the occupied West Bank and the deadly war on Gaza have been intensifying.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

In addition to the increased unemployment and poverty after the war, pressure and attacks on cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Tubas, Nablus, and Ramallah, particularly targeting refugee camps in these cities, are also escalating.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us