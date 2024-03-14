A Turkish aid agency has delivered Ramadan food packages to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to be distributed among 1,000 families residing in refugee camps in various cities of Palestine.

Orhan Aydin, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) coordinator for Palestine, said on Thursday that they will continue to stand by the Palestinian people throughout the month of Ramadan.

He said they will conduct activities such as food distribution, providing provisions to soup kitchens, and organizing iftar programs in various parts of Palestine, including Gaza.

As part of the Ramadan assistance, the relief agency also visited the al Amari Refugee Camp, which has recently been subjected to attacks, and distributed food packages among needy families.

Acute shortages of food, clean water, medicine

The socio-economic hardships stemming from the Israeli longstanding occupation policies in the occupied West Bank and the deadly war on Gaza have been intensifying.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

In addition to the increased unemployment and poverty after the war, pressure and attacks on cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Tubas, Nablus, and Ramallah, particularly targeting refugee camps in these cities, are also escalating.