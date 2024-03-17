WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgia’s South Ossetia considers holding referendum on joining Russia
After the five-day conflict in 2008 between Russia and Georgia, the breakaway region became a focal point as the Kremlin acknowledged it as an independent state.
In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 17, 2024

Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia is considering holding a referendum on joining Russia, a local official told Russian media.

“When we, together with Russia, come to this idea (about joining the Russian Federation), we will do it,” Alan Alborov, the head of the breakaway region’s parliament, told the state news agency RIA on Sunday in response to a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on this matter.

“We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with the Russian Federation, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements,” Alborov said.

In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Tbilisi ultimately lost control of both regions, which Russia later recognised as independent states.

In response, Georgia cut off diplomatic relations with Russia, prompting Switzerland to step in as a mediator.

Both regions are still internationally recognised as Georgian territories.

SOURCE:AA
