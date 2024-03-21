WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia, Yemen discuss UN peace roadmap amid Houthi attacks in Red Sea
UN roadmap includes Yemen rivals commitment to nationwide ceasefire, salary payments, oil exports, road openings, and ports' ease.
Saudi Arabia, Yemen discuss UN peace roadmap amid Houthi attacks in Red Sea
Talks between the Saudi defence minister and the Yemeni prime minister aims to help restore stability.  / Others
March 21, 2024

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak to discuss a UN roadmap to end the civil war in Yemen.

The discussions dwelt on efforts to support peace talks between Yemen’s warring rivals to help restore stability to the Arab country, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The UN roadmap includes a commitment from the country’s warring rivals to implement a nationwide ceasefire, pay all public sector salaries, resume oil exports, open roads in Taiz and other parts of Yemen, and further ease restrictions on Sanaa Airport and Al Hudaydah port.

Earlier this week, the Yemeni government suspended the implementation of the UN roadmap, citing Houthi escalation in the Red Sea.

RelatedSaudi Arabia invites Houthis, Omanis to Riyadh for Yemen truce talks

Humanitarian disaster and regional tensions

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014 when Iran-aligned Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 after a Saudi-led military coalition launched an air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since the conflict began, tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have been killed, while 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, where nearly 32,000 people have been killed in a deadly Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us