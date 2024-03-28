WORLD
US hits Houthi unmanned aerial systems in Red Sea in 'self-defence'
US Central Command says the destroyed Houthis' unmanned aerial systems pose an 'imminent threat' to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.
March 28, 2024

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said the US destroyed unmanned aerial systems launched by Yemen’s Houthis.

"Between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on March 27, US Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

"These UAS were aimed at a US warship and engaged in self-defence over the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X, adding there were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships.

CENTCOM said it determined that the weapons presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

RelatedWhy did the Houthis open a new front in Red Sea amid Israeli war on Gaza?

Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since October 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.

