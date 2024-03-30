WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Murderer Israel' — Thousands march in solidarity with Gaza on Easter eve
Along with banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide" and "Palestine forever," the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.
'Murderer Israel' — Thousands march in solidarity with Gaza on Easter eve
Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Stockholm's Odenplan district / Photo: AA
March 30, 2024

Thousands of people in the Swedish capital Stockholm cancelled Easter celebrations in solidarity with the people of Gaza and demonstrated in support of Palestine.

Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Stockholm's Odenplan district on the call of many non-governmental organisations, demanding Israel stop the war crimes in Gaza.

Along with banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide" and "Palestine forever," the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.

They also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine", "End the occupation" and "Murderer Israel".

Protests in Germany

Thousands of people took to the streets of Germany on Saturday as part of the traditional Easter peace marches, calling for an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, according to local media reports.

In Berlin, around 3,500 demonstrators called for a diplomatic solution to the conflicts through negotiations and the cessation of arms deliveries to Ukraine and Israel.

Participants in the demonstration in Berlin also showed signs with the inscriptions “Friendship with Russia - Viva Palestine” and “Genocide in Gaza.”

Russian and Palestinian flags were also seen during the march, the German press agency dpa reported.

Protesters also criticised the German government for its "unconditional" support for Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us