Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During the conversation on Sunday, they discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as the process of selecting the new Secretary General of NATO.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's expectations from Rutte, a candidate for NATO Secretary General.

He emphasised the importance of the new Secretary General serving the security and interests of the members in combating terrorism and other challenges.

Turkish president stressed the need for strengthening the unity of the Alliance and prioritising NATO's core role.

Erdogan stated in the meeting that, guided by these principles, Türkiye would make its decision on this matter within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness.