Spain plans to officially recognise the State of Palestine "before the summer," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez made the announcement on Monday during an informal conversation with journalists accompanying him on an official trip to the Middle East, according to local media reports.

On March 9, Sanchez said he would propose that Spain's parliament recognise a Palestinian state.

Recently, the leaders of Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta released a joint statement announcing that they will recognise a Palestinian state.

The statement said the countries' leaders agreed that "the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through the implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side in peace and security."