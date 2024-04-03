WORLD
4 MIN READ
Over 50,000 flee Haiti in less than a month amid surge in gang violence
UN officials deeply concerned as over 60 percent of Port-au-Prince escapees flood Haiti's rural south, worsening challenges.
State of emergency and curfew in Haiti after violent clashes between police and gangs / Photo: AFP
April 3, 2024

More than 53,000 people have fled Haiti’s capital in less than three weeks, the vast majority to escape unrelentinggangviolence, according to a United Nations released report.

More than 60 percent are headed to Haiti’s rural southern region, which worries UN officials.

“Our humanitarian colleagues emphasized that these departments do not have sufficient infrastructure, and host communities do not have sufficient resources, to cope with the large number of people fleeing Port-au-Prince,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The southern region already hosts more than 116,000 Haitians who previously left Port-au-Prince, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration report.

The exodus from the capital of some 3 million people began shortly after powerful gangs launched a series of attacks on government institutions at the end of February. Gunmen have burned police stations, opened fire on the main international airport that remains closed and stormedHaiti’stwobiggestprisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Rising death toll

More than 1,500 people have been reported killed up to March 22, and another17,000 have been left homeless, accordingtotheUN

Among the rare travellers trying to head north instead of south from the capital were Marjorie Michelle-Jean, a 42-year-old street vendor, and her two children, ages 4 and 7.

“I want to see them alive,” she said, explaining that stray bullets keep hitting the tin roof of their home. Last week, they tried twice to travel to her hometown of Mirebalais in central Haiti but were forced to turn back because of roadblocks.

“I will definitely try again,” she said. “It’s absolutely not safe in Port-au-Prince.”

Mass exodus

Of the 53,125 people who fled Port-au-Prince from March 8-27, nearly 70 percent already had been forced to abandon their homes and were living with relatives or in crowded and unsanitary makeshift shelters across the capital, the UN found.

More than 90 percent of Haitians leaving the capital have been crowding into buses, risking travel through gang-controlled territory where gang rapes have been reported and gunmen have been known to open fire on public transport.

The violence forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to announce last month thathewouldresignonceatransitionalpresidentialcounciliscreated. Henry was in Kenya to push for the UN-backeddeploymentofapoliceforcefrom theEastAfricancountry when the attacks began, and he remains locked out of Haiti.

The Transitional Council, to be responsible for choosing a new Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, has yet to be formally established.

Meanwhile, the mass migration from Port-au-Prince is expected to continue.

SOURCE:AP
