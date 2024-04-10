TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye debunks "false" claims of providing fuel to Israeli military
The Combating Disinformation Centre of Türkiye confirms that the fuel in question is jet fuel purchased for Israeli passenger aircraft at airports in Turkish territory and has no connection with Israeli military aircraft.
Türkiye debunks "false" claims of providing fuel to Israeli military
The data from the Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority also confirms that jet fuel sales have no connection with Israeli military aircraft. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 10, 2024

The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes.

Calling the claims “untrue,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate's Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X on Tuesday:

“The fuel in question is not fuel sent to Israel, but rather jet fuel purchased for Israeli civilian aircraft at airports on Turkish territory. All aircraft receiving fuel are passenger aircraft.”

It emphasised that data from the Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority also confirms that jet fuel sales have no connection with Israeli military aircraft.

Trade restriction with Israel

Türkiye has recently announced trade restrictions on Israel as a punitive measure against Tel Aviv's brutal war on Palestine that has killed more than 33,000 people in just over six months.

Announcing the restriction on Tuesday, the Turkish trade ministry said that the restrictions will remain in place until Tel Aviv implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The restricted products cover 54 product groups, including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

Turkish trade ministry also expressed that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us