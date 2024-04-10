The Turkish government's anti-disinformation centre has debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes.

Calling the claims “untrue,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate's Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X on Tuesday:

“The fuel in question is not fuel sent to Israel, but rather jet fuel purchased for Israeli civilian aircraft at airports on Turkish territory. All aircraft receiving fuel are passenger aircraft.”

It emphasised that data from the Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority also confirms that jet fuel sales have no connection with Israeli military aircraft.

Trade restriction with Israel

Türkiye has recently announced trade restrictions on Israel as a punitive measure against Tel Aviv's brutal war on Palestine that has killed more than 33,000 people in just over six months.

Announcing the restriction on Tuesday, the Turkish trade ministry said that the restrictions will remain in place until Tel Aviv implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The restricted products cover 54 product groups, including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

Turkish trade ministry also expressed that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.