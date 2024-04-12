WORLD
'Greying lonely': Japan faces steadily worsening population crisis
According to a projection, by 2050, 20 percent of all households in Japan will comprise elderly individuals living alone.
The Japanese government has attempted to slow the decline and ageing of its population without meaningful success./ Photo: Reuters
April 12, 2024

One in five Japanese households by 2050 will be elderly people living alone, a new study said, as Japan scrambles to find how to effectively care for its greying population.

By 2050, 10.8M elderly people will be living alone, making up 20.6 percent of all households, the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research said in a projection on Friday that it issues every five years.

It marks an increase since 2020, when 7.37M elderly, or 13.2 percent of all households, lived alone.

The projection came as young Japanese people delay marriage or choose not to have children partly because they cannot afford to do so.

Japan is facing a steadily worsening population crisis, as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs and a shrinking labour force to pay for it.

RelatedJapan appoints 'minister of loneliness' to battle pandemic side effects

'Shrinking population'

Many elderly people currently have children or siblings who can look after them, even if they live alone, the institute said.

"However, 30 years from now, the proportion of elderly single-person households with no children whether married, bereaved, or separated is expected to increase, and the number of siblings of the individual will also decrease," the study warned.

Japan's overall population shrank by 595,000 to 124M in 2023, marking the 13th straight annual fall, according to government data released Friday.

The scale of the decrease was offset by an inflow of foreigners, the data showed, while the population of Japanese nationals dropped by 837,000 to 121 million.

The Japanese government has attempted to slow the decline and ageing of its population without meaningful success.

SOURCE:AFP
