Terrorist Serhat G., allegedly the Paris youth wing leader of the PKK terrorist organisation, has been apprehended at the Istanbul Airport as he arrived from France.

The Istanbul security directorate's anti-terror unit learned in advance that the terrorist, sentenced to four years and three months in prison in 2022 for affiliation with a terrorist organisation, was supposed to land in Istanbul by plane on Saturday.

Police officers deployed at the airport nabbed Serhat G. as he stepped out of the plane.​​​​​​​

An Interpol Red Notice was issued for the terrorist, who was also sentenced to four years in prison and probation by a criminal court in Paris for financing terrorism and was banned from owning or carrying a weapon for five years.

The terrorist is said to have joined the PKK in 2014.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.