In the heart of besieged Gaza, within the densely populated Nuseirat camp, a chilling new Israeli strategy has been unfolding under the cover of darkness.

The Israeli army is reportedly using sound — a tool both invisible and invasive — as a weapon to terrorise the war-weary people, in a haunting manifestation of modern warfare.

At night the silence of the camp is shattered by harrowing screams and desperate cries of babies. These terrifying sounds of distress are broadcasted from Israeli quadcopter drones hovering unseen, according to eyewitnesses.

According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a noted Geneva-based rights organisation, "Sound of women screaming and babies crying was heard late at night on both Sunday and Monday. When some of the residents went out to investigate and tried to help, they were shot at by Israeli quadcopter drones."

The sounds, it appears, are designed to evoke a visceral response, to pull at the heartstrings of anyone within earshot, compelling them to venture into the open.

Testimonies collected by the Euro-Med Monitor team paint a vivid picture of the horror.

A young man, voice trembling as he recalls the incident, speaks of hearing pleas for help at night, only to discover a chilling absence when he stepped out — a mirage. No sooner had he realised the deception, the night erupted in gunfire, forcing him and others to flee for their lives.

The sounds vary night by night — gunfire, explosions, loud howling of babies, screams of women, all interwoven to create terror. The psychological toll is immeasurable, the fear palpable in people.

A 60-year-old woman reported hearing loud gunfire, then hearing women’s cries of distress, informing the residents that their children were hurt and pleading for help.

She told the Swiss NGO: "This sound continued for about 10 to 15 minutes, but none of us went outside because it was really late and I knew these were recordings from planes."

Another camp resident said, "I fled inside, and two people right in front of me were seriously injured. Because of the ongoing gunfire, we were unable to treat them, so we called an ambulance, and they arrived to transport them. Many residents heard these sounds and responded to provide help."

Situated in the heart of Gaza near Deir al Balah, the Nuseirat camp is home to 30,000 Palestinians. Since Israel invaded Gaza, the camp has suffered frequent bombardments.

A significant attack on October 18, 2023, destroyed the Grand Nuseirat Mosque due to Israeli air strikes. Following this, ongoing assaults have resulted in hundreds of casualties.