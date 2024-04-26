Voters flocked to polling stations in the second phase of India’s marathon general elections, officials said Friday.

Indian Election Commission authorities posted pictures of voting taking place which began in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories.

Polling opened at 7 a.m. Indian Standard Time (0130GMT) and will close 6 p.m. IST (1230GMT) in most states, according to election officials.

Over 158 million people are eligible to vote in the second phase of the elections.

In total, there will be 1,202 candidates in the fray.

Ahead of the second phase of voting, the Indian Election Commission said it was all geared up, with weather conditions predicted to be within normal ranges.

“For the convenience for voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities, to deal with hot weather conditions,” it said.

Several parts of India are witnessing severe hot weather conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to vote in constituencies voting on Friday.

“A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!” he said on X.

Last week, millions had turned out in the first phase to elect lawmakers from 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states.

Amid the intense campaigning, the Indian Election Commission said Thursday that they sought responses from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition I ndian National Congress party on alleged violations of poll rules in speeches made during ongoing campaigning for the general election.

This election is primarily a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Modi’s BJP and the opposition alliance called INDIA headed by the Indian National Congress.

In seven phases running from April 19 to June 1, voters will elect 543 lawmakers to the lower house of India’s Parliament, known as the Lok Sabha, and the final vote count will take place on June 4.