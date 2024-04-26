Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the choice of the new NATO chief “will be made within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness.”

“Nobody should have any doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness," Erdogan said at a joint news conference on Friday with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

Rutte recently announced his bid to become the next NATO secretary-general.

Erdogan said that the trade volume between the two countries reached $13 billion last year and that Ankara hopes to initially increase it to $15 billion and then to $20 billion.

“With $6.4B in investments, Turkish entrepreneurs provide employment for some 80,000 people in the Netherlands,” Erdogan added. For his part, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Türkiye is playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war.

He also underlined the importance of Türkiye’s geopolitical stance and influence in the region. Noting that Türkiye is a “crucial ally,” Rutte said NATO's southern wing needs Türkiye and its leadership.

Erdogan said that the Dutch prime minister’s visit holds a special significance for the bilateral relations between the two nations.

He said that they reviewed the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their determination to take bilateral relations to further levels.

“We noted that our commercial and economic relations continue to deepen and strengthen. The Netherlands is the largest foreign investor in Türkiye.

New partnerships to be established in the defence industry, green and digital transformation, and energy sectors will contribute to achieving this goal," the Turkish president added.

Relations with EU

Erdogan also underlined the importance of starting work on the update of the Customs Union with the EU as soon as possible, saying that Türkiye once again drew attention to the importance they attach to this issue.

He expressed that Ankara expects the Netherlands’ support in order for the EU to address the relations with Türkiye from a “just and strategic perspective.”

He noted that preparations for the NATO summit of heads of state and government, scheduled to take place in Washington in July, were also on the agenda of the meeting.

Erdogan underlined the importance of the future secretary-general prioritising the preservation of NATO's primary role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security.

"Furthermore, it is essential for intense and strong efforts, similar to those of (incumbent NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg), to be made in removing sanctions, restrictions, and obstacles in the defense industry among allies.

“I shared these points with Romanian President (Kalus) Iohannis, who has announced his candidacy for the secretary-general position, in a phone call held upon his request last week,” he added.

The Turkish president said that the fighting against terrorism was also on the agenda of his meeting with Rutte, adding that he stressed: “Within the spirit of alliance, no terrorist organisation, PKK and its extensions in particular, should be tolerated.”

Erdogan further stated that he stressed “our expectations for the necessary steps to be taken for a cease-fire, peace, and stability” in Gaza.

For his part, Rutte said the relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands date back many years and that several issues, including Gaza and Ukraine, were discussed during his meeting with Erdogan.

Türkiye is playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war, he said, adding that Türkiye is also making efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Noting that Türkiye is a "crucial ally," Rutte said NATO's southern wing needs Türkiye and its leadership in terms of stability of the entire region and general transatlantic relations.

After the US, Türkiye represents the second largest military power in NATO, he said.