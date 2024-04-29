BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Yen surges back after hitting 34-year low as stocks rally
The yen slipped to 160.17 to the greenback in volatile morning trade, with liquidity thin amid a holiday in Japan, stirring speculation that authorities would intervene to arrest its slide.
Yen surges back after hitting 34-year low as stocks rally
Some analysts speculated that Japan stepped in to boost the yen. / Photo: Reuters
April 29, 2024

The yen has swung wildly as it surged soon after hitting a fresh 34-year low against the dollar.

On Monday, the yen slipped to 160.17 to the greenback in volatile morning trade, with liquidity thin amid a holiday in Japan. It later bounced back to 155.05.

The stock market in Japan was closed on Monday for a national holiday. However, some analysts speculated that Japan stepped in to boost the yen.

"I have no comment at this time," Masato Kanda, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters at the ministry after the yen's sudden rise.

Meanwhile, the dollar's rally came as another forecast-topping US inflation report dented hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

RelatedYen falls further as Bank of Japan stands pat on rates

'Financial intervention'

The Yen currency has come under renewed pressure after the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy further at its meeting last week.

Officials have repeatedly said they are ready to step in if there are wild movements in the exchange rate, citing speculators as a key issue.

However, observers were sceptical that an intervention would have much of an impact.

"Expectations of intervention having a sustained impact may disappoint given macro fundamentals do not support a sudden shift to a hawkish monetary stance," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.

Lombard Odier's Homin Lee added: "Pressures will remain on the currency until we get more downbeat growth and inflation data in the US and clearer hawkish shift at the BoJ.

"We still think we are quite close to the Finance Ministry's intervention, in light of the recent rhetoric on excessive currency market moves."

Equity markets rose following a rally on Wall Street as strong earnings offset the hotter print on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

"With all measures of US consumer prices showing a steep acceleration over the past three to four months, the (policy board) is bound to row back hard from its earlier predictions of meaningful policy easing this year," said Societe Generale economists.

RelatedJapan edges closer toward issuing digital yen with plans for new agency
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us