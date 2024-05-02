As the two-week standoff between pro-Palestine protesters and college administrators at Columbia University in New York came to a head on Tuesday, officials on Wednesday anxiously monitored whether the fallout would spark more protests on college campuses around the country or quell what has been a growing movement.

The Student Spring protests are the biggest and most prolonged since the Vietnam protests in the 1960s and 1970s.

Here are the latest developments:

Police dismantle encampment at Dartmouth

An encampment at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire was dismantled by police late on Wednesday, just hours after pro-Palestinian demonstrators put up a handful of tents. Officers arrested multiple people, including at least one professor, according to local media reports.

Police move onto campus at Portland State University

Portland State University officials in Oregon said police had moved onto campus on Wednesday evening as protesters continued to occupy a library on campus.

The university posted an alert on social platform X saying: "POLICE ACTIVITY at SOUTH PARK BLOCKS," which is where the campus is located. The post also said people should avoid the campus area.

University President Ann Cudd said in a written statement before police arrived on campus that the university would open for classes on Thursday.

"It is critically important to return to the university’s mission of educating our students," Cudd's statement added.

The Portland Police Bureau said earlier that it had been part of a team trying to resolve the situation but that protesters in the library had not responded to their efforts to communicate.

Police tell UCLA protesters to disperse or face arrest

Announcements broadcast on the University of California Los Angeles campus on Wednesday evening warned demonstrators to disperse or they would be arrested and face a misdemeanor charge.

The protesters largely stayed in place, chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

UCLA posted on X that campus operations will be limited on Thursday and Friday with all classes required to pivot to remote instruction. The post urged people to continue avoiding campus and the Royce Quad area.

Hundreds support Pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA as police presence grows

Hundreds of supporters of the pro-Palestine protesters, including students and alumni, stood on the UCLA campus steps beyond the encampment on Wednesday while law enforcement presence grew.

Metal and wooden barriers had been restored around the tent encampment, and overhead TV cameras showed people within the enclosure distributing goggles, helmets, and other gear as well as medical assistance tents that had been set up.

Ray Wiliani, who lives near UCLA, said he came to the campus Wednesday evening to support the pro-Palestinian demonstrators following the attack by counter-protesters on their encampment hours earlier.

"We need to take a stand for it," he said. "Enough is enough."

Columbia president justifies police crackdown

Columbia University's president released a statement to members of the college community outlining why she had called the police the night before.

Nemat Minouche Shafik said protesters taking over an administration building on campus was a "drastic escalation" of the encampment at the college, which "pushed the University to the brink, creating a disruptive environment for everyone and raising safety risks to an intolerable level."

Shafik acknowledged the school has a "long and proud" history of activism on campus, but argued that those occupying the building committed "acts of destruction, not political speech."

"I know I speak for many members of our community in saying that this turn of events has filled me with deep sadness. I am sorry we reached this point," she wrote.

Protest march near Columbia University

More than 100 people, most identifying themselves as Columbia University faculty and staff, marched and chanted near the school's New York campus on Wednesday.

They marched on the eastern side of the campus by Hamilton Hall, where, hours earlier, New York police burst in to break up a demonstration by protesters who had occupied the building.

Many marchers held signs reading "No cops on campus," and chanted slogans aimed at Columbia University president Nemat Shafik, including "How many kids did you arrest today?"

Rioters attack pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA, classes cancelled

Classes have been cancelled at the University of California, Los Angeles, after counter-protesters attacked pro-Palestine students on campus.

UCLA announced the class cancellation on the social media site X, stating: "Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today. Please avoid the Royce Quad area."

The clashes at UCLA took place around a tent encampment built by pro-Palestinian protesters.

The pro-Zionism rioters tried to pull down a line of parade barricades, plywood and wooden pallets at the edge of the camp.

California threatens students with expulsion

California Governor Gavin Newsom said anyone who engaged in illegal behaviour on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus should be held accountable, "including through criminal prosecution, suspension or expulsion."

"The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus," said the Democratic governor.

His spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, said the California Highway Patrol was deployed to the Los Angeles campus after "unacceptable" delays and limited response from campus police to clashes between duelling groups of protesters.

'Gaza Liberation Encampment' established at University of Texas in Dallas

Pro-Palestine students at the University of Texas in Dallas have set up tents on campus.

The students changed the name of the campus' Chess Plaza to 'Gaza Liberation Encampment' Plaza, according to Dallas News.

The students are demanding the university to divest from companies that support Israel, including Raytheon, Lockheed, and Boeing.

Chicago Public Schools students join protests at Chicago, DePaul universities

Students at high schools in Chicago joined protests at the University of Chicago and DePaul University on Wednesday, according to Chicago Sun Times.

Chicago Public Schools officials said the students have a "fundamental constitutional right to free expression, and Chicago Public Schools encourages students to take an active role in civic life."

"Chicago Public Schools also has an obligation to ensure a safe school environment for all students and staff," the district said in a statement.

"We know that this is a very emotional and difficult time for many of our students, families, and staff, especially those of Jewish and Muslim faiths, those who trace their national origin to Israel or Palestine, and those who have connections to communities there," Jones College Prep Principal Kerry Dolan wrote in an email to parents.

Dozens arrested during crackdown at University of Wisconsin in Madison

Campus police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said four officers were wounded on Wednesday as police tried to remove protesters' tents from a central square at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Lovicott said a state trooper was hit in the head with a skateboard, and three sheriff's deputies suffered injuries "directly related to the physical resistance from protesters."

At least 34 people were arrested. Most of those arrested on Wednesday were released "with no citation issued," Lovicott said.

But four people were booked into the Dane County jail, he said.

Two face charges of battery to a police officer. A third person was charged with that, plus resisting arrest. And a fourth person was charged with attempted disarming of a police officer, resisting arrest and attempted escape.

Pro-Palestine protesters arrested at Arizona campuses

Police at two campuses in Arizona have cleared out encampments and arrested pro-Palestinian protesters.

Several people were arrested by police in riot gear early on Wednesday at the University of Arizona in Tucson after President Robert Robbins directed school officials to "immediately enforce campus use policies."

The arrests happened at his orders, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

And about 20 people were arrested at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff on Tuesday night on trespassing charges. Police dismantled a small fence made of chicken wire as well as nearly two dozen tents.

Georgia Republicans support police violence against students

Georgia Republicans have reiterated their support for a forceful police response to campus pro-Palestine protests.

Before he signed laws related to policing, Governor Brian Kemp praised officers for "standing strong and maintaining order in the face of protests and disturbances on our college campuses."

State troopers have aided local and campus police in breaking up encampments and arresting protesters at Emory University in Atlanta and the University of Georgia in Athens.

Emory's president has since apologised for calling outside officers after police used pepper spray balls, aggressively tackled protesters and used an electrical stun gun to shock at least one protester.

The governor said he supported suspending and expelling student protesters who break laws.

"We are not going to allow Georgia to become the next Columbia University," he said.

Protesters arrested at the University of Georgia were issued interim suspensions and barred from campus without being given a chance to appeal.

State House Speaker Jon Burns, a fellow Republican, praised Kemp for ordering state troopers to not put up with any "foolishness."

Arrests, suspension at Tulane University

Six people have been arrested, and suspensions have been issued to seven students who participated in demonstrations at Tulane University, the school in New Orleans said in a message to the university community early on Wednesday. One more suspension was pending, officials said.

The university was also looking into reports of university employees participating in the demonstration.

"We value free speech and have supported numerous lawful demonstrations throughout this year," the university said in the statement.

"But we remain opposed to trespassing, hate speech, antisemitism and bias against religious or ethnic groups."

Four buildings on campus would remain closed on Wednesday as the demonstration continued, with classes scheduled in those buildings going remote, officials said.

Congress members visit encampment at George Washington University

Several Republican members of the US House Oversight Committee made a visit to a campus protest site in the nation's capital.

The congressional visit to George Washington University lasted about 15 minutes Some students shouted questions while others ignored the lawmakers and sang Palestinian nationalist songs. As the representatives headed back to their van, jubilant demonstrators marched back to the center of University Yard.

Last week, the university administration gave protestors an ultimatum to disperse. But that deadline came and went.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has confirmed that police declined the university’s request to intervene. Bowser said there was no violence that needed to be interrupted.

"Mayor Bowser has let down the city of Washington," Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds said. "The mayor is weak in the face of foolishness."

The congressional committee plans a hearing next week on the district government's response to the protest at George Washington University.

University of Minnesota in talks with protest leaders

Interim university President Jeff Ettinger said he had "constructive dialogue" on Wednesday with student leaders of an ongoing protest.

The protesters are demanding that the University of Minnesota divest from companies that do business in Israel and put out a statement that supports Palestinian students. Ettinger said the planned half-hour meeting stretched for 90 minutes.

University officials have allowed a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" that includes dozens of tents and hundreds of people to remain in the heart of the Minneapolis campus. That's despite earlier orders by police to disperse. The university has closed buildings near the protest.