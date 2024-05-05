TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish envoy named as OIC head's special representative on Islamophobia
‘We have full confidence that Mehmet Pacaci will carry out this role successfully,’ says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Mehmet Pacaci, a Turkish diplomat and university professor, has been serving as Türkiye's ambassador to Pakistan since 2022. / Photo: AA Archive
May 5, 2024

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci has been named as the special representative of the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, focusing on combatting Islamophobia.

Mehmet Pacaci was appointed at the 15th OIC summit held in Banjul on May 4-5, announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

"We have full confidence that Ambassador Pacaci will carry out this role successfully."

"On this occasion, we remind the international community of the need to demonstrate a common stance and determination in combating Islamophobia," the ministry said in a written statement.

Previous positions held by Pacaci

Mehmet Pacaci, a Turkish diplomat and university professor, has been serving as Türkiye's ambassador to Pakistan since 2022.

He is also the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims.

He previously served as Ambassador of Türkiye to the Holy See from 2014 to 2019.

He has also served as Director of Foreign Relations in the Presidency of Religious Affairs in Ankara and Attache of the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Turkish Embassy in Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
