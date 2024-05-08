TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish armed forces to launch trio of high-stakes exercises
Military drills by the Turkish Armed Forces kick off with the participation of thousands of military personnel, including those from Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Romania, and Saudi Arabia armies.
Turkish armed forces to launch trio of high-stakes exercises
International Military Drills: International Anatolian Phoenix Exercise, Seawolf-II Exercise, and EFES Exercise. / Photo: AA Archive
May 8, 2024

The Turkish Armed Forces is set to conduct three major exercises in May.

The International Anatolian Phoenix Exercise will be held on May 6-17, the Seawolf-II Exercise will be held on May 7-18, and the EFES Exercise will be held in two phases: Computer-Assisted Command Post phase on April 25-May eight and the Live-Firing Field phase on May 9-30.

The International Anatolian Phoenix-2024 Exercise, involving Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, is the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya.

The exercise aims to enhance command and control as part of the personnel rescue operation, improve interoperability among task force elements, and identify areas for cooperation.

Seawolf-II, a large-scale Turkish military exercise involving over 15,000 personnel, will be held in Marmaris to test the operational capabilities of the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard in a simulated war environment.

The exercise includes live-fire drills, port visits, and demonstrations of new weaponry.

The EFES-2024 Exercise, led by the Aegean Army Command in Türkiye, includes a Computer-Assisted Command Post Exercise from April 25 to May 8, followed by a Live-Firing Field Exercise from May 9-30.

It aims to enhance joint military capabilities and readiness levels with participation from numerous countries. This exercise marks the largest participation in the EFES series to date, with involvement from 49 countries.

Additionally, a defence industry exhibition will be held on May 28 in Izmir, and an elite observer day for the Live-Fire Field Exercise will take place on May 29-30.

RelatedTürkiye suspends implementing Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us