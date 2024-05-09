Eurovision organisers have rebuked Swedish singer Eric Saade for wearing a Palestinian scarf during the semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, but it earned the singer widespread acclaim, as countless individuals flooded social media platforms to hail the symbolic gesture.

Saade was one of three contestants who opened the contest in Malmo, a coastal city in southern Sweden, when he was seen wearing a keffiyeh around his wrist — a Palestinian symbol in support of Palestine to protest Israeli war on Gaza.

This year's competition has faced calls for Israel to be excluded over the war in Gaza, which the organisers flatly refused.

Thousands of people are expected to attend pro-Palestinian rallies throughout the week in Malmo.

'Well done to Eric Saade'

Swedish broadcaster SVT and the main organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, condemned his gesture.

"It is regrettable that he used his participation in this way," SVT's executive producer for the contest, Ebba Adielsson, told the AFP news agency.

The symbolic move by the young singer received widespread acclaim, as countless individuals flooded X and other social media platforms, lauding his poignant display of empathy towards the suffering of Palestinians.

"Well done to Swedish-Palestinian singer Eric Saade who wore a keffiyeh around his wrist at Eurovision semi-final yesterday. Eurovision kicked out Russia but refuses to kick out Israel, and now demonise Saade simply for wearing a keffiyeh. Solidarity with Saade and boycott Israel!" Lukas Slothuus, a user of X, wrote.

Dima Sarsour, another user, expressed outrage, asserting that the organisers had the audacity to accuse Swedish-Palestinian artist Eric Saade of "exploiting" the live event and deemed the keffiyeh as inherently political.

Demonstrations calling for Israel to be excluded are expected to be held in the Swedish city around the final performances.

The Eurovision organisers' rebuke of Eric Saade continued to echo on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from an increasing number of people as the controversy unfolded.

X user, Bea, commented: "#EricSaade wore a kuffiyeh around his wrist at #Eurovision and the level of hate directed at him now is insane! This world in a nutshell: Israel can murder 40,000 Palestinians, and yet being allowed to whitewash its crimes. But, oppose genocide and you're attacked! "

Among the qualifiers were Ukrainians Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with their rap song "Teresa and Maria". Croatia's Baby Lasagna, singing "Rim Tim Tagi Dim", one of the early favourites, also made Saturday's final.

Sweden as the reigning winners, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — the main contributors to the EBU — all get automatic places in Saturday's final.

The world's biggest live music event, the Eurovision Song Contest, is taking place in Sweden this week with 37 participating countries.

Roughly 100,000 visitors from 89 countries are expected in Malmo this week for the 68th edition of the competition, along with large protests against Israel's participation due to its "genocidal" war on Gaza.