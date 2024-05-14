Apparently, Abdurrahman and Fatma, both athletes, decided to unite their lives with a significant goal: to raise champion children. With three girls and one boy, the couple had four children, all of whom became world champions. The Akyuz family's dedication to developing wushu not only brings pride and joy in representing Türkiye, but also exemplifies the essence of an "athlete family."

Elif, 27, has won nine world championships. Necmettin Erbakan, 22, has secured six world championship medals. Zeynep, 24, has four, and Ayse Sude, 16, has five to her name.

“We consider wushu kung fu to be the most beneficial sport globally, suitable for individuals from all walks of life. Our passion for wushu kung fu led us to believe in its essential nature, pioneering its development in Türkiye and globally. Beyond being a sport, it has become a way of life, impacting various aspects of our lives. To promote this, we have undertaken significant efforts, resulting in wushu's evolution into a family-oriented sport,” says Abdurrahman.

Abdurrahman Akyuz was the bodyguard of Necmettin Erbakan, a former prime minister of Türkiye, for nearly 30 years.

Wushu, also known as Chinese kung fu, is a martial art that has a long history and is deeply rooted in Chinese culture. It encompasses a wide range of fighting styles, including both traditional and modern forms. Wushu is not only a physical exercise, but also a way to cultivate the mind and spirit.

Traditional wushu includes various styles such as Tai Chi, Shaolin Kung Fu, and Wing Chun, each with its techniques, forms and philosophies. These styles often emphasise different aspects of martial arts, such as striking, grappling and weapon use.

Modern wushu, on the other hand, is a more standardised and competitive form of the martial art. It is often performed as a choreographed routine, known as a "taolu”, which showcases a practitioner's agility, strength and technique. Modern wushu is also practised as a sport, with competitions held both nationally and internationally.

Overall, wushu kung fu is not just about combat; it's also about discipline, respect and self-improvement. It has become popular worldwide for its health benefits, cultural significance and dynamic movements.

Abdurrahman Akyuz and his wife, Fatma Akyuz, are a dynamic duo in the world of wushu. Abdurrahman leads the Turkish Wushu Federation, tirelessly promoting the sport across the nation. Meanwhile, Fatma's expertise shines as she coaches Türkiye's national wushu team, guiding young talents toward success.

Their dedication has not gone unnoticed. The Akyuz children, inspired by their parents' passion, have risen to the top ranks of wushu internationally. With each competition, they showcase their skills, bringing pride to their family and country.

As the Akyuz family continues to make waves in the wushu community, their story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a testament to the power of family support in achieving greatness.

“My father brought us to China to pursue a better education. Since 2009, we have been shuttling between Türkiye and China, dedicating ourselves to continuous work and training. Both my parents encourage and motivate us to represent Türkiye more effectively. Our family's united effort has led to our success and happiness,” says Elif Akyuz.

Elif expresses her ambition to become a 10-time world champion, emphasising her family's dedication to wushu. She describes how they have sacrificed and committed themselves to the sport, with wushu becoming an integral part of their lives. Elif has participated in long-term training camps both domestically and internationally, showcasing her and her family's strong work ethic and passion for the sport. She believes that wushu has become their life philosophy.

Necmettin Erbakan Akyuz

The European Wushu Kungfu Championship held in Istanbul in December 2023 was a showcase of martial arts prowess. It also became a platform for expressing solidarity with Palestine. Necmettin Erbakan Akyuz, one of the Akyuz brothers with six championships under his belt, made a bold statement during the award ceremony by displaying a Palestinian flag.

The gesture sparked controversy and mixed reactions among the audience and participants. The world supported Akyuz's display as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Akyuz's action highlighted the intersection of sports and politics, raising questions about the role of athletes in advocating for social and political issues. Despite the controversy, Akyuz's display of solidarity resonated with many who shared his concerns about the situation in Palestine.

The incident at the championship underscored the power of sports as a platform for raising awareness and promoting social change, even as it ignited debate and discussion about the boundaries of political expression in sports.

Necmettin recently received the 'Jerusalem Medal' and was awarded the 'Knight of Jerusalem' title by Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub, the Chairman of the Palestinian Youth and Sports High Council, in a ceremony at the Palestinian Consulate in Istanbul.

This recognition came after Akyuz won the European Wushu Kung Fu Championships held in Istanbul in December 2023. Despite having his championship revoked for dancing the dabke and unfurling the Palestinian flag on the podium, Akyuz's actions were praised by the State of Palestine, which honoured him for his solidarity and support.