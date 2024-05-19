Türkiye is following with sadness the developments regarding the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are following the incident closely, in full contact and coordination with the Iranian authorities, and we are ready to provide any necessary support," Erdogan wrote on X following the incident on Sunday.

"On behalf of my nation, I convey my best wishes to our neighbour, the friendly and brotherly Iranian people and government, and hope to receive good news from Mr. President and his delegation as soon as possible," he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that "all necessary support has been mobilised for the search and rescue operations," with hopes that the president and accompanying Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, are safe and healthy.

Türkiye's Disaster Management Agency later announced that the country would be sending a night vision search and rescue helicopter, as well as 32 search and rescue mountaineers and six vehicles to assist Iran.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said an Akinci Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was assigned to participate in the search and rescue operations in response to a request from Iranian authorities through the foreign ministry. The helicopter will reportedly remain on standby, ready to deploy based on weather conditions.

Related DEVELOPING: Search underway after helicopter carrying Iran's leader crashes

One of three helicopters crashed

Earlier on Sunday, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly made a hard landing due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously announced that the "crash" occurred between Kaleybar and Varzaqan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi emphasised that rescue teams had not yet reached the area.

East Azerbaijan Deputy Governor Jabbarali Zakiri stated that two of the three helicopters in Raisi's convoy had landed, while one had crashed.

It was reported that the helicopter carrying Raisi contained several officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.