As Tel Aviv continues its indiscriminate war on Palestine's Gaza, the condition of around 2.2 million people trapped in the besieged enclave, where they have been bombarded and pushed to its southernmost part, has never been more dire.

Seven months into the conflict, more than 35,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been recorded as killed, with over 79,500 others injured, while vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

As has been reported numerous times, it is the children who are most affected by Israel's ruthless attacks. To help Palestinian children cope with trauma, a group of voluntary health workers, Doctors Worldwide Türkiye, is conducting psychosocial support activities in the enclave for the affected.

Doctors Worldwide Türkiye is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that provides humanitarian assistance across the globe, focusing on delivering healthcare services to those in need, especially in crisis zones and areas affected by conflicts or natural disasters. The NGO has been operating full-time in Gaza since 2015.

On April 23 – World Children's Day – the group organised a children's festival in Gaza to bring them some joy and distract them from their troubles, if only for a short while.

The volunteers installed swings for the children to enjoy, brought balloons, and played together. However, even this brief moment of happiness seemed too much for Israel, as they bombed an area very close to the spot, even as the children were playing there.

"During the event where we were with the kids, Israel targeted an area very close to us. Our team and the children from Gaza felt the explosion very closely," says Alpcan Uzel, Doctors Worldwide Press and Public Relations Coordinator.

'Very few hospitals left'

Currently, with a team of 20 people, including doctors, nurses and health workers, the organisation now prioritises medical services and the supply of equipment and aid to Gaza’s stricken medical sector.

Over the years, Doctors Worldwide has been delivering crucial physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to address injuries resulting from Israel's air strikes in Gaza, leading them to establish a dedicated centre in the region.

Subsequently, they set up another centre in northern Gaza, which unfortunately was destroyed in Israeli attacks following October 7.

"But our team is currently working in the south, at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir el Balah and the European and Kuwait hospitals in Rafah.”

All hospitals are running beyond their capacity, because there are very few hospitals left operational in Gaza.

"We once thought about setting up a tent in Al Aqsa Hospital yard and continuing with primary healthcare there. Shortly after we chose the area, it was hit by a missile," he says.

"If that tent had been set up at that time, many of the injured and our entire team would have been killed.”

“Despite all the challenges, we're managing to continue to offer our health services in northern Gaza with our mobile teams," Uzel adds.

There's a need for everything

Shortly after October 7, Doctors Worldwide donated all materials and medical supplies from its clinic, totaling 13,837 items, to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which was the largest medical complex and central hospital of the enclave, although, considering Israel's escalating air strikes, this supply covered only a small fraction of the need at the time.

The hospital itself was completely destroyed by Israel after a two-week-long invasion and siege in April.

"Approximately two months ago, we transported our medical supplies to Egypt. Among our aid materials were antibiotics, bandages, painkillers, allergy medications, baby diapers, and cancer medicines," Uzel states.

All aid is delivered to Gaza through the coordination of Türkiye's Ministry of Health, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Since the attack began, Gaza has urgently needed everything, from healthcare infrastructure to energy. However, the variety of products permitted for passage by Israeli officials is quite limited.

Uzel attributes the delay in the arrival of aid inside Gaza to Israel's arbitrary decisions at the checkpoints, where they often dictate which items are allowed to pass and which are not.

"We've witnessed Israeli officials arbitrarily preventing painkillers from entering. They scrutinise numerous medically essential items, including pills, intravenous fluids, and even the form they're in, whether liquid or powder. These decisions are entirely at their discretion," says Uzel.

"They do not allow solar panels, power banks, or items providing energy in any sort,” he adds.

'Working while trying to avoid being targeted'

About a month ago, Israel targeted World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in Gaza – one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid by boat – killing Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff 'systematically, car by car'.

"In Gaza, no humanitarian organisation is safe, and even volunteers aren't exempt. There's simply no secure place in Gaza. As you know, World Central Kitchen's vehicle was attacked. That could have happened to us too, at any moment it could happen,” says Uzel.

“Consequently, our team is striving to operate without being targeted. They're compelled to do so," he adds.

“Our team operating in Gaza is aware that there is no safe haven there, and they encounter the risk of death daily, with no area immune from Israeli attacks.”

Uzel mentions that despite all conditions, the doctors and nurses express a deep sense of unity and satisfaction when they provide healthcare services and contribute to the people there.